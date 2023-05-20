Back

145 people arrested, about S$354,000 worth of drugs seized in CNB island-wide operation

Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing.

Syahindah Ishak | May 20, 2023, 10:48 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

145 suspected drug offenders were arrested in an island-wide drug operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) from May 5 to May 19, 2023.

CNB said in a press release that some of the areas covered during this island-wide operation included Bedok, Choa Chu Kang, Pasir Ris, Woodlands and Yishun.

These controlled drugs were seized during the operation:

  • 1,697g of heroin

  • 1,374g of 'Ice'

  • 348g of cannabis

  • 20g of ketamine

  • 133 'Ecstasy' tablets

  • 'Ecstasy' tablets weighing about 60g

  • 50 Erimin-5 tablets

  • 74 Tapendatol tablets

  • Four bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate)

According to CNB, these drugs have an estimated street value of about S$354,000.

May 5: Geylang Road

On May 5 afternoon, CNB officers arrested two Singaporeans, a 37-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, for suspected drug trafficking offences.

They were arrested in a hotel room in the vicinity of Geylang Road.

About 1,545g of heroin, 702g of 'Ice', 'Ecstasy' tablets weighing about 60g, and various drug paraphernalia were seized.

Image via CNB.

May 8: Bedok South Avenue 2

On May 8 morning, CNB raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Bedok South Avenue 2.

Six youths, aged between 17 and 21, were arrested for suspected drug offences. Of the youths arrested, one was a foreign national while the rest were Singaporeans, said CNB.

About 5.3g of 'Ice', 2.2g of cannabis, and various drug paraphernalia were seized from within the unit.

Image via CNB.

May 11: North Bridge Road

On May 11 evening, CNB officers arrested four Singaporean youths for suspected drug trafficking offences in a hotel in the vicinity of North Bridge Road.

A 22-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were placed under arrest in a hotel room.

About 39g of 'Ice', 1g of ketamine, cash amounting to S$2,139.50, and various drug paraphernalia were seized.

Image via CNB.

CNB officers subsequently arrested two men, aged 19 and 24, and escorted them to their vehicle where a search was conducted.

About 58g of 'Ice', 1g of cannabis, 48 'Ecstasy' tablets and various drug paraphernalia were seized.

Image via CNB.

Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing, CNB said.

Drug trafficking is an offence in Singapore.

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine), they may face the mandatory death penalty.

Top images via CNB.

Long queues form for Helen's bar free beer opening promo, offer ends May 20

National pastime.

May 19, 2023, 07:32 PM

We tried Mister Donut that S'poreans queued hours for. Now we understand why.

But we'll only queue for 30 minutes, max.

May 19, 2023, 06:24 PM

This nifty website allows you to find your nearest budget meals in S’pore

Cai png number 1 forever.

May 19, 2023, 06:03 PM

Young man calls older man 'f*cking idiot' on MRT train over priority seat

Drama.

May 19, 2023, 05:43 PM

Maid, 22, who stabbed employer's mother-in-law 26 times in 2018 found guilty of murder

She argued that she was in a "dissociative state" during the killing, which the judge later rejected the claim.

May 19, 2023, 05:31 PM

S'pore's Meownistry of Meow lets you work (or try to) in cat-friendly lounge

Purrfect place to wfh.

May 19, 2023, 03:43 PM

S'pore football head coach given time off after 'intense duties' in SEA Games 2023: FAS

The team's assistant coaches will take over.

May 19, 2023, 03:41 PM

Hougang condo proposes to chop down 14 trees to install cycling path lamp posts, triggers protest from nearby resident

NParks is currently reviewing the condo developer's request to remove additional trees.

May 19, 2023, 03:25 PM

Woman, 39, arrested for suspected drink-driving after car ends up in Upper Thomson Road drain

A 37-year-old male car driver was also arrested.

May 19, 2023, 03:10 PM

Deliveroo, foodpanda rider accounts listed on Carousell for sale & rent, prices as high as S$1,200

Buying or renting a rider account on Carousell could allow some users to circumvent certain restrictions.

May 19, 2023, 03:08 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.