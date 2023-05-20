145 people arrested, about S$354,000 worth of drugs seized in CNB island-wide operation

145 suspected drug offenders were arrested in an island-wide drug operation conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) from May 5 to May 19, 2023.

CNB said in a press release that some of the areas covered during this island-wide operation included Bedok, Choa Chu Kang, Pasir Ris, Woodlands and Yishun.

These controlled drugs were seized during the operation:

1,697g of heroin

1,374g of 'Ice'

348g of cannabis

20g of ketamine

133 'Ecstasy' tablets

'Ecstasy' tablets weighing about 60g

50 Erimin-5 tablets

74 Tapendatol tablets

Four bottles of liquid suspected to contain GHB (gamma-hydroxybutyrate)

According to CNB, these drugs have an estimated street value of about S$354,000.

May 5: Geylang Road

On May 5 afternoon, CNB officers arrested two Singaporeans, a 37-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman, for suspected drug trafficking offences.

They were arrested in a hotel room in the vicinity of Geylang Road.

About 1,545g of heroin, 702g of 'Ice', 'Ecstasy' tablets weighing about 60g, and various drug paraphernalia were seized.

May 8: Bedok South Avenue 2

On May 8 morning, CNB raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Bedok South Avenue 2.

Six youths, aged between 17 and 21, were arrested for suspected drug offences. Of the youths arrested, one was a foreign national while the rest were Singaporeans, said CNB.

About 5.3g of 'Ice', 2.2g of cannabis, and various drug paraphernalia were seized from within the unit.

May 11: North Bridge Road

On May 11 evening, CNB officers arrested four Singaporean youths for suspected drug trafficking offences in a hotel in the vicinity of North Bridge Road.

A 22-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl were placed under arrest in a hotel room.

About 39g of 'Ice', 1g of ketamine, cash amounting to S$2,139.50, and various drug paraphernalia were seized.

CNB officers subsequently arrested two men, aged 19 and 24, and escorted them to their vehicle where a search was conducted.

About 58g of 'Ice', 1g of cannabis, 48 'Ecstasy' tablets and various drug paraphernalia were seized.

Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing, CNB said.

Drug trafficking is an offence in Singapore.

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of pure heroin (diamorphine), they may face the mandatory death penalty.

Top images via CNB.