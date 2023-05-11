Cleaner, 38, climbs out of brothel window due to faulty door, gets stuck on ledge, police save & arrest her

A woman was spotted stuck outside a third-floor window ledge at 317 Jalan Besar on Apr. 8, 2023.

The passerby that saw her was concerned for her safety and tried to ask if she needed police help.

However, the woman allegedly said no and continued to shout for someone inside the unit.

The passerby eventually decided to call the police, and she was rescued by Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel soon after.

Police discovered brothel after rescue

In the latest turn of events, it was revealed that the woman was arrested and charged in court for helping out in a brothel as a cleaner.

The unit she was stuck outside of served as the brothel.

She had climbed onto the ledge as she had accidentally locked herself in a room due to a faulty door lock.

The police found stashes of lubricants and condoms in the unit after they rescued her.

One of the sex workers in the unit also admitted that she was providing prostitution services.

Stayed in Singapore illegally to earn money as a cleaner

According to court documents, the woman is 38-year-old Thai national Sukphansa Jongdee.

She arrived from Thailand on a visit pass on Jan. 11, 2023.

Jongdee declared that she was here for leisure travel even though she intended to work illegally.

Worked as a pub cleaner and "lost her passport"

Through a person named "Wan", she was able to work in various pubs as a cleaner for S$50 a day.

She claimed to have "lost her passport" before her visit pass expired and decided to remain in Singapore to work illegally to earn more money.

In late March 2023, a female vice syndicate member named "One" hired Jongdee as a cleaner for illegal brothels.

Ran errands for vice syndicate

Her work scope included cleaning, running errands for the sex workers, and assisting with collecting earnings from two different brothel units — one in Jalan Besar, where she was arrested, and another in Orchard.

She was provided with accommodation at the Orchard brothel and received a pay of S$100 every time prostitution earnings were collected.

Jongdee helped with depositing the earnings in the Jalan Besar brothel's mailbox and kept records of the clients the sex workers served.

She worked with at least four sex workers.

Sentenced to jail

Following her arrest, the police conducted investigations to ascertain the location of the Orchard residence to stem further vice activities.

However, when the police asked Jongdee to provide information, she gave various false addresses.

Jongdee pleaded guilty to a charge of living on the earnings of the prostitution of a woman. Another charge of overstaying in Singapore for 56 days without reasonable cause was taken into consideration.

She was sentenced to eight weeks in jail on May 8, 2023.

