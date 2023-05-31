‘We cannot stop covering China’ despite challenges faced: Journalists at N3Con 2023

Speaking at a plenary session at the New.Now.Next Media Conference (N3Con) 2023, journalists based in the U.S. and Asia-Pacific region shared their challenges in reporting events in China, but also the importance of doing so.

Moderated by Kok Xinghui from Reuters, the panel consisted of David Pierson from the New York Times (NYT), Danson Cheong from the Straits Times (ST), Wong Sue-Lin from The Economist and Jonathan Cheng from Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

On the ground

The journalists first shared about their experiences reporting from the ground in China, as well as living there during the pandemic.

“Living in zero-Covid China takes a toll on you,” Cheong said, noting that he moved back after spending five years in the country.

Wong spoke about encountering issues on her visa renewal, while Pierson shared that his team was getting used to reporting on China remotely.

Cheng is the only one based in Beijing and attended the conference virtually.

Changes in reporting environment

Responding to a question on how it was like reporting on the ground, Wong said she had occasionally faced problems while travelling throughout China before the pandemic, as she was reporting on the country’s relationship with North Korea.

“But broadly, I was able to do a lot of reporting,” she shared.

Wong noted that now she had to do her coverage remotely due to the pandemic, especially because she had produced a podcast on China without being in the country.

“So the way I describe it is; imagine being asked to make a podcast about Joe Biden being told you can't go to America. And you can't speak to any Americans there, it is too dangerous for them to speak to you. That was basically my challenge.”

Cheong expressed that now the “space for dissent” has changed over the past five years, especially after Covid, and that it was harder to speak to locals as easily because they were “foreign media”.

“So it didn't used to be so difficult for us (as an Asian publication) to speak to people,” he said, pointing to the more powerful “surveillance apparatus”, as well as increased difficulty in travelling around China.

These comments come shortly after China's recent crackdown on a comedian for making "inappropriate" jokes of its military, as well as the banning of Nigel Ng ("Uncle Roger") on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

Changes in China coverage

Besides visa issues, Cheng highlighted that his team had to “get adaptive” on how they wrote and covered China.

“Effectively you're covering the country without setting foot there,” he said, though he pointed out that there was already precedent set for reporting on North Korea.

Cheng also acknowledged that the situation was not ideal, even though his publication hoped to “have as many journalists on the ground in China” to carry out reporting with minimal interference.

“As newspapers, as media outlets, how can we not cover China? It's the most important story for us [...] We cannot stop covering China because that's obviously not an option. And we just need to continue to be creative, resourceful, innovative about how we think about doing that.”

Pierson built on Cheng’s point, noting that social media has become an important tool in reporting.

“You have to use whatever tools you have to tell the story from, from outside doors,” he said.

Impact of restricted reporting

Pierson also pointed out the impact of not having reporters on the ground in China, saying that it had a “dehumanising effect on the people” at a time where U.S.-China tensions were so fraught.

“It just feels like a self-inflicted wound on the part of Beijing not to allow people to report on their country more fully and free.”

Cheong touched on a similar point:

“China really is doing itself a disservice by sort of closing its doors to reporters who [...] want to go in and help people understand what's happening there”.

Differences in understanding

Wong also shared how there was a different understanding of foreign media within China.

She said those writing for Chinese state media, such as Xinhua News, would sometimes also be “writing an internal report for the bureaucracy”.

She recounted that she had been asked by others in China which government she was writing the report, to which she explained that it was not how her publication, The Economist, worked.

Pierson agreed that the Chinese government held “a different conception of what the press is supposed to do”.

Highlighting how the WSJ is often painted as a media outlet that was critical of China, he commented it was difficult to explain to them the differences between their news and opinion sections.

Cheong offered a slight counterpoint, noting that “there [seemed] to be a misconception” about how China’s government worked. He also laid out the levels and complexities involved in the command chain.

Wong agreed and pointed out that so much of the Chinese Communist Party remained a “black box”.

Upcoming areas of focus

The discussion concluded with the journalists sharing about what they would be focusing on in the near future.

Taiwan was among the topics raised, along with China’s relations with Russia in the context of the war, and its relations with the West.

N3Con 2023

The 13th edition of the N3Con was held in Singapore from May 25 to 27, 2023.

Hosted by non-profit journalist organisation Asian American Journalists Association Asia Chapter (AAJA-Asia), the event brought together journalists and media professionals throughout the region.

At the conference, participants had the opportunity to listen to plenary discussions on important media trends such as generative AI, as well as engage in workshops like solutions journalism.

