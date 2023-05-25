Motorcyclist, 26, dies after collision involving lorry & bus near Chijmes

A 26-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic after his motorcycle collided with a lorry and an SBS Transit bus near Chijmes on May 25.

In response to Mothership's queries, the Singapore Police Force confirmed that they were alerted to an accident involving a motorcycle, a lorry, and a bus at the junction of Victoria Street and Bras Basah Road at about 7:40am today.

In addition to the motorcyclist, another person was assessed for minor injuries, but the person refused conveyance to the hospital, according to SCDF.

A 31-year-old male lorry driver is assisting with investigations. Police investigations are ongoing.

Motorcyclist "brushed past" the bus: SBS Transit

In response to Mothership's queries, Grace Wu, SBS Transit’s vice president for customer experience and communications, said that its service 851 bus was travelling straight along Victoria Street with the green light in its favour at about 7:35am, when a motorcyclist "suddenly rode out from Bras Basah Road and brushed past" the front of the bus before continuing onto the adjoining lanes.

"We are sorry to hear about the passing of the motorcyclist and wish to extend our deepest condolences to his family," Wu added.

Mothership understands that the bus captain and the passengers onboard were not injured in the incident.

Top images via Singapore Road Accident & Jing De Tan/Facebook