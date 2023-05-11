Back

More Causeway Link buses at Woodlands Checkpoint during peak hours

Shorter waiting times.

Gawain Pek | May 11, 2023, 03:15 PM

Three shuttle bus lines operated by Causeway Link at Woodlands Checkpoint will now run with higher frequency during peak hours, the bus operator announced in a Facebook post on May 10.

According to the operator, the change comes after Immigration and Checkpoints Authority set aside a dedicated clearance lane for public buses at the checkpoint.

Between 4am and 8am as well as 5pm and 10pm, Causeway Link shuttle services will operate with the following frequencies:

  • every 5 minutes for CW1 and CW2 (previously every 10 to 15 minutes)

  • every 20 minutes for CW5 (previously every 30 minutes)

Image via Causeway Link/Facebook.

CW1 runs between Johor's Bangunan Sultan Iskandar Customs, Immigration and Quarantine complex and Kranji MRT via Woodlands checkpoint.

CW2 ply the same route but departs from Queen Street terminal, while CW5 departs from Newton Circus.

