Back

Car beats red light along Upper Serangoon Road, almost hits woman

Too close for comfort.

Zi Shan Kow | May 28, 2023, 11:39 AM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothership sg

A car was filmed beating the red light along Upper Serangoon Road just as pedestrians were starting to cross the road.

The incident occurred along Upper Serangoon Road near Jalan Naung.

A motorcyclist with a camera-mounted helmet recorded the scene and shared it on TikTok.

@raimirusydiUpper Serangoon Road. Beat red light but lucky the girl paying attention sia…♬ original sound - Raimi Jonez

According to the video, three pedestrians and a food delivery cyclist had just started to cross the road after the green man came on.

A car was then seen beating the red light without slowing down some 4 seconds later.

Fortunately, the pedestrian, a woman, who was the first to cross the road, stopped in her tracks in time.

A car horn could also be heard, but it is unclear which car had honked.

Top image via @raimirusydi/TikTok.

McDonald's S'pore launching coconut soft serve on May 29, 2023

Loco for coco.

May 28, 2023, 12:33 PM

K-pop group Seventeen photo strips available at Life4cut photo booths in S'pore till Aug. 9

Happy 8th anniversary, carats.

May 28, 2023, 10:20 AM

Central Mall Coffeehouse, Oyster Co & Sushi Co in Clarke Quay suspended 2 weeks due to infestation

They are closed until June 7, 2023.

May 28, 2023, 04:34 AM

Akbar 24 Hours Restaurant in Tanjong Pagar suspended 2 weeks for not keeping premises clean, not registering assistant

It is closed until June 6, 2023.

May 28, 2023, 03:54 AM

Rebecca Lim's father passes away

Condolences to the family.

May 27, 2023, 11:43 PM

Search & rescue team unable to locate missing S'porean climber on Mount Everest

Condolences to the family.

May 27, 2023, 08:05 PM

Thai Supermarket re-opening in Aperia Mall in 1st week of June, has new dining area, food stalls & takeaway kiosks

Thai food lovers, rejoice.

May 27, 2023, 07:19 PM

Japanese diner slurps up takeaway udon, finds live frog at bottom of container

Appetite gone.

May 27, 2023, 07:17 PM

Appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist, 30, left 'injured & bleeding' in MCE hit-&-run

The victim was left with a broken clavicle, abrasions, and lacerations on his body.

May 27, 2023, 06:52 PM

Leong Mun Wai brushes aside 'confrontational' label, says he's doing his 'basic duty' in Parliament

Leong Mun Wai: "You cannot just ask a question, the minister didn't answer you, and you just sit down, right?"

May 27, 2023, 06:23 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.