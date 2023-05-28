Car beats red light along Upper Serangoon Road, almost hits woman

A car was filmed beating the red light along Upper Serangoon Road just as pedestrians were starting to cross the road.

The incident occurred along Upper Serangoon Road near Jalan Naung.

A motorcyclist with a camera-mounted helmet recorded the scene and shared it on TikTok.

According to the video, three pedestrians and a food delivery cyclist had just started to cross the road after the green man came on.

A car was then seen beating the red light without slowing down some 4 seconds later.

Fortunately, the pedestrian, a woman, who was the first to cross the road, stopped in her tracks in time.

A car horn could also be heard, but it is unclear which car had honked.

Top image via @raimirusydi/TikTok.