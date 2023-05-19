Back

This nifty website allows you to find your nearest budget meals in S’pore

Cai png number 1 forever.

Winnie Li | May 19, 2023, 06:03 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

From May 19 onwards, you will be able to locate your nearest HDB coffee shops that offer budget meals and view their offerings at your fingertips.

The launch of this new portal, BudgetMealGoWhere, was announced today in a joint press release by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) and the Government Technology Agency (GovTech).

How to use the platform

To search for the closest HDB coffee shops that offer budget meals, all you need to do is to enter your postal code in the search box and click the "Go" button.

Screenshot via BudgetMealGoWhere

The site will then lay out the coffee shops, together with their budget meals and drinks options, starting with those located within 2km of the address you entered.

While there are only about 40 coffee shops currently listed on the platform, more will be progressively added in the future, according to HDB and GovTech.

Background

The launch of the website comes after Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann announced during the Committee of Supply debate that all coffee shops leased from HDB would have to offer budget meal options upon their tenancy renewal starting May 2023.

This extension aims to encourage coffee shop operators to offer affordable food options to residents while considering their commercial interests.

With this change, budget meals will be progressively offered at all 374 HDB rental coffee shops by 2026.

Read more about budget meals here:

Top images via BudgetMealGoWhere & Google Maps

POFMA activated over posts by Kirsten Han, The Online Citizen Asia & M Ravi about death penalty case

Andrew Loh, former TOC editor, was also issued with a POFMA correction direction.

May 20, 2023, 12:17 PM

145 people arrested, about S$354,000 worth of drugs seized in CNB island-wide operation

Investigations into all arrested suspects are ongoing.

May 20, 2023, 10:48 AM

Long queues form for Helen's bar free beer opening promo, offer ends May 20

National pastime.

May 19, 2023, 07:32 PM

We tried Mister Donut that S'poreans queued hours for. Now we understand why.

But we'll only queue for 30 minutes, max.

May 19, 2023, 06:24 PM

Young man calls older man 'f*cking idiot' on MRT train over priority seat

Drama.

May 19, 2023, 05:43 PM

Maid, 22, who stabbed employer's mother-in-law 26 times in 2018 found guilty of murder

She argued that she was in a "dissociative state" during the killing, which the judge later rejected the claim.

May 19, 2023, 05:31 PM

S'pore's Meownistry of Meow lets you work (or try to) in cat-friendly lounge

Purrfect place to wfh.

May 19, 2023, 03:43 PM

S'pore football head coach given time off after 'intense duties' in SEA Games 2023: FAS

The team's assistant coaches will take over.

May 19, 2023, 03:41 PM

Hougang condo proposes to chop down 14 trees to install cycling path lamp posts, triggers protest from nearby resident

NParks is currently reviewing the condo developer's request to remove additional trees.

May 19, 2023, 03:25 PM

Woman, 39, arrested for suspected drink-driving after car ends up in Upper Thomson Road drain

A 37-year-old male car driver was also arrested.

May 19, 2023, 03:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.