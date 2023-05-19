This nifty website allows you to find your nearest budget meals in S’pore

From May 19 onwards, you will be able to locate your nearest HDB coffee shops that offer budget meals and view their offerings at your fingertips.

The launch of this new portal, BudgetMealGoWhere, was announced today in a joint press release by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) and the Government Technology Agency (GovTech).

How to use the platform

To search for the closest HDB coffee shops that offer budget meals, all you need to do is to enter your postal code in the search box and click the "Go" button.

The site will then lay out the coffee shops, together with their budget meals and drinks options, starting with those located within 2km of the address you entered.

While there are only about 40 coffee shops currently listed on the platform, more will be progressively added in the future, according to HDB and GovTech.

Background

The launch of the website comes after Senior Minister of State for National Development Sim Ann announced during the Committee of Supply debate that all coffee shops leased from HDB would have to offer budget meal options upon their tenancy renewal starting May 2023.

This extension aims to encourage coffee shop operators to offer affordable food options to residents while considering their commercial interests.

With this change, budget meals will be progressively offered at all 374 HDB rental coffee shops by 2026.

Top images via BudgetMealGoWhere & Google Maps