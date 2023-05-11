To spend, save or invest? S’poreans in their 20s & 30s share how they intend to use their Budget 2023 payouts

The national budget is a long-term financial plan to ensure that Singaporeans will be able to harness new economic opportunities and overcome financial challenges together.

In the midst of inflation and the GST hike, Budget 2023 intends to give Singaporeans the assurance and confidence to move forward together.

This can be done as we:

Keep our economy competitive and innovative

Provide more job opportunities for Singaporeans

Strengthen our social compact and provide better support for families, the disadvantaged and vulnerable groups

Build our collective resilience to bounce back stronger from setbacks

To find out how Budget 2023 has acknowledged and addressed the financial concerns of youths and young adults in Singapore, we asked five Singaporeans in their 20s and 30s how they intend to use their payouts from this year’s Budget.

Spending on insurance premiums and investments

Isaac Wong is a 23-year-old Singaporean male who is currently living with his girlfriend in his mother’s three-room flat.

For June’s Cost of Living Special Payment, he will be getting S$200.

Wong intends to use all S$200 to pay off his insurance premiums as he has lapsed on payments for two to three months, having had to stretch his monthly salary over several large expenses, such as paying off his mother’s home loan, insurance premiums and utility bills.

As for December’s Assurance Package payout, Wong intends to invest all S$350 in a robo-advisor portfolio, which he hopes will make him some money to help finance upcoming renovations for his home.

While Wong intends to continue budgeting and saving in the long term, he is still worried about the future with seemingly unending rising prices and a salary that may not keep up.

He hopes that the government will consider giving a higher amount of payouts in greater frequency so that immediate issues like the increasing cost of living (groceries, utility bills, food, transport) will be cushioned throughout the year.

Spending on therapy and ADHD coaching

Faiqah R. is a 29-year-old Singaporean female who will be getting S$400 for June’s Cost of Living payout and S$200 for her Assurance Package payout.

She intends to use all S$600 to pay for therapy, as well as ADHD coaching.

To Faiqah, therapy and coaching have been crucial tools to process and work through difficult emotions, navigate challenging life situations, and improve her overall well-being.

Paying for such services is a challenge as private therapists often charge high fees for their services, while public hospital services can have long waiting times that can delay treatment and cause additional stress.

If there was something Faiqah wishes the Budget could have included, it would be more monetary support for those with mental health needs.

One example would be in the form of dedicated funding for mental health care programs and offering a wider range of affordable healthcare options such as qualified ADHD coaches who can provide tailored support and strategies.

“Mental health care is not a one-size-fits-all approach as you need to find the right kind of therapist that you can vibe with and build healthy coping mechanisms with. Having subsidised options would be good so that Singaporeans can find one that works the best for them.”

Spending on daily necessities and investments

Tricia Kiang is a 29-year-old Singaporean female who is currently living with her parents in a 5-room flat.

For June’s Cost of Living Special Payment, she will be getting S$200.

Due to rising inflation and Kiang’s mother having retired, there is a greater amount of household living expenses that Kiang and her father have to shoulder.

Therefore, Kiang intends to channel all S$200 into household funds to supplement her parents’ daily necessities.

As for December’s Assurance Package payout, Kiang intends to put all S$350 into an investment-linked plan for her and her boyfriend’s future.

Topping up her children’s Child Development Accounts

Sumaya Jahan is a 30-year-old mother of triplets who will be getting S$200 for June’s Cost of Living Special Payment and S$350 for her Assurance Package payout.

She intends to use all S$550 to top up her children’s Child Development Accounts (CDA) as the government will be matching whatever amount she puts in, dollar for dollar.

This way, she gets to grow the value of her money without spending a cent.

To Sumaya, this help couldn’t come at a better time as she has taken time off from work to raise her triplets just as the cost of raising a family is rising.

If there was something Sumaya wishes the Budget could have included, it would be more monetary help for families with triplets.

Ideally, this would come in the form of longer paid maternity leave, because maternity leave for triplets is currently only counted as a single pregnancy.

“With triples, there are more check ups both during and after pregnancy. Oftentimes, the babies are premature and families need the extra time to cater to their children’s medical needs,” Sumaya explains.

Spending on climbing shoes and a fridge for his BTO

Nigel Chua is a 31-year-old Singaporean male who recently got married in January this year and will be moving into a new BTO flat with his wife next year.

For June’s Cost of Living Special Payment, he will be getting S$200.

He plans to use the money to buy a new pair of climbing shoes, switching to a different model that he has been eyeing for a while, but couldn't bring himself to splurge on.

As for December’s Assurance Package payout, Chua will save it for 2024 as that's when he will be moving into his new BTO with his wife.

Both of their combined Assurance Package payouts (S$350 each) would probably be enough to get them a good fridge — just one of the large items they'll need for their new home.

As Chua and his wife live simply, he does not think that they will need to adjust their lifestyles or scale down much despite the rising costs of living.

Both of them are also making a conscious decision not to live larger so that they can save more for their upcoming renovations.

Chua is grateful for the additional support from the Budget, especially with the GST increasing to 9 per cent next year.

Voice your opinions on Budget and other topics

There are many different ways to spend, save or invest your Budget payout, depending on your immediate or long-term needs and wants.

As shared by the five profiles above, these grants are helpful in:

Navigating through financial difficulties

Preparing for future plans and uncertainties

If you are a Singaporean youth or young adult who wants to voice your opinions on the Budget, as well as a wide range of topics including local policies, sign up for a dialogue session here.

This sponsored article by the National Youth Council gave this writer ideas on how she can stretch her Budget payouts.

Top image via Canva