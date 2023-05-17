Back

McDonald's to open free BT21 photo booth at Marine Cove on May 20 & 21

More BT21 things.

Julia Yee | May 17, 2023, 02:19 PM

Events

McDonald's has found yet another way to keep the BTS ARMY yelling, "Take my money!"

Hot on the heels of their Jjang! Jjang! burgers packaged in BT21 containers, the fast food brand is now launching an exclusive BT21-themed photo booth.

Located only at  McDonald's Marine Cove on May 20 and 21, from 12pm to 8pm, the pop-up will allow you to snap portraits framed by adorable BT21 characters and take home the photo strips for free.

A slot at the booth can be claimed by either purchasing a Jjang! Jjang! burger meal (S$10.30) or redeeming MyM Rewards points.

Top images via @mcdsg/Instagram and BT21

