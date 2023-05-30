S'pore boy pleads guilty to attempting to rape sister, 8, when he was 14

A teenager in Singapore confessed that he had attempted to rape his younger sister when he was 14 and she was eight.

The teenager, now 17, pleaded guilty on Monday (May 29) to two charges of attempted rape and attempted sexual assault, CNA reported.

The boy had also taken obscene photos of his sister.

He then told a friend about it, and that friend later alerted the boy's school of his actions.

The accused cannot be named in order to protect the victim's identity and because the boy was a minor at the time of the offence.

Two other charges of attempted sexual assault and committing an indecent act by capturing obscene photos will also be considered in the boy's sentencing.

The offence

The accused lived in a flat with his parents, a grandparent, an older brother, and a younger sister.

In June 2020, the teenager, who was 14 then, was alone with his eight-year-old sister in her bedroom.

He asked his sister to take off her clothes and tried to rape her, but was unsuccessful.

The girl was confused and so she did not fight back.

Afterwards, the defendant took indecent photos of his sister before leaving the room.

He told her to forget what happened and deleted the photos.

Two months later, in August 2020, the boy sent a text message to a friend, sharing that he had taken indecent photos of his eight-year-old sister.

He also shared his lewd intentions with his friend.

The teenager acted again two years later, between February and July 2022. Only his sister and older brother were home at the time.

The boy tried to sexually assault his sister after entering her room while she was asleep.

When his mother returned home and asked what they were doing, the boy lied and said he was helping his sister check her private parts because she was in pain.

His mother believed him and told him not to do it again.

Father lodged a police report

Sometime in 2022, the teenager's friend revealed what the boy had told him to a school teacher.

The matter was reported to the school principal, who met with the boy's parents on Jul. 27, 2022 and informed them of the incident.

The boy's father lodged a police report on Aug. 5 of the same year.

The court case

Due to the serious nature of the offences, prosecutors asked for a reformative training report and objected to calling for a probation suitability report.

The victim was extremely young, it was cited in court, and the boy abused the victim's trust in her older sibling who exploited the proximity he had with his sister.

The transgression was committed in the victim's home, the court heard, where she should have felt safe.

The teenager told the judge he had nothing to say and was remanded.

His father was present during the court hearing.

District Judge Carol Ling asked for both probation and reformative training reports, while acknowledging the gravity of the crime.

The next hearing for the boy's case will be held in June.

A person found guilty for attempted rape of a minor faces between eight to 20 years of jail term and at least 12 strokes of the cane. The same charges apply for attempted sexual assault of a minor.

Top image by Mothership.