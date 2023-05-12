Back

Black Hyundai cuts across three lanes & hits motorcycle on TPE, riders sent to hospital

The collision sent the motorcyclist and passenger tumbling to the ground in a heavy fall.

Ruth Chai | May 12, 2023, 05:41 PM

Events

A black Hyundai Elantra sped across three lanes and collided into a motorcycle ferrying two riders along Tampines Expressway (TPE).

The incident occurred on May 11, 2023, and footage of the incident has been uploaded onto SG Road Vigilante's Facebook page.

In the video, the black Hyundai can be seen speeding across three lanes -- from the first lane to the third lane -- without warning.

The car then collided into the motorcycle on the left, sending the motorcyclist and pillion rider to the ground with a heavy fall as they tumbled on the road.

Gif from SGRV video

One rider's helmet flew off after hitting the road.

The motorcycle skidded on the ground and landed a distance away from the riders.

After the collision, the black Hyundai sped off.

Responding to Mothership's queries, the police said that they were alerted to a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle and a car along TPE towards Seletar Expressway (SLE).

The 27-year-old motorcyclist and his 21-year-old female passenger were conveyed conscious to the hospital.

The police stated that a 31-year-old male driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Top photo via SGRV

