S'pore hawker stall finds & returns money to customer who e-paid S$400 instead of S$4 for noodles

Honesty is the best policy.

Fasiha Nazren | May 16, 2023, 11:07 AM

Local noodle chain, Ah Gong Teochew Noodle, went on an online pursuit to look for a customer who mistakenly overpaid for a bowl of noodles.

Ah Gong Teochew Noodle has three outlets at hawker centres in Singapore.

On May 12, the noodle chain posted on Facebook that a customer made an e-payment of S$400 instead of what they assumed should be S$4.

Unfortunately, they couldn't identify which outlet the transaction took place.

The only information they had was that the transaction was made by someone with the surname Ong and that it happened between 12pm to 2:30pm.

In the post, the eatery mentioned that they would repay the customer before Dec. 31, 2023, and for the customer to claim the S$396 with verification details.

However, in the event no one claimed it, they would have passed it on to the less fortunate as part of their corporate social responsibility campaign.

Wants to build trust

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, a spokesperson said: "This is definitely the customer's hard-earned money and we have to return it because we want to maintain the trust our customers have with us."

The spokesperson also mentioned that they understand some of their older customers may not be very familiar with QR code payments and can be prone to mistakes.

"I hope by doing this, we will be able to cultivate an environment where the senior citizens will trust e-payments more and have peace of mind doing so," he said.

Rightful owner found

After all their efforts, Ah Gong Teochew Noodle updated on May 15 that they have found the rightful owner.

Top image from Ah Gong Teochew Noodle.

