Ex-Mediacorp actress Jazreel Low roasts daughter for 'dated' ripped jeans in TikTok video

"Please update."

Kelsy Koh | May 16, 2023, 05:11 PM

Perhaps you are familiar with your mother’s criticisms about your fashion choices. 

TikTok user @micheliarghhh has the unique privilege of putting up with disapproval from her actress-turned-entrepreneur mother, Jazreel Low. 

"No longer in fashion"

The TikTok user, whose name is Michelia, uploaded a video of her mother lovingly roasting her “tight, ripped jeans” as they are “no longer in fashion”. 

Michelia then asks her mother, “Are you really a 50-something year old woman telling her 20-year-old daughter that her fashion is dated?”, to which Low replies with a firm “Yes”. 

Low states, “Please update,” while her daughter laughs behind the camera.

"Oh my God, my self-esteem," she chuckles.  

Michelia ended her video with a side-by-side comparison of her outfit with the aforementioned skinny jeans and a pair of wide-leg jeans. 

Former Mediacorp actress

The comment section of the TikTok video was filled with comments endorsing Low’s sense of style which was likely honed when she worked as a Mediacorp actress. 

Once the second runner-up in the Star Search talent show in 1988, she now owns several businesses.

Many commented that Low was “still so young [and] beautiful”. 

Many viewers also persuaded Michelia to listen to her mother on account of her fashion expertise as a celebrity. 

