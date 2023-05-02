2 arrested in Jurong West for selling counterfeit goods with S$260,000 street value

The police arrested a man, 37, and a woman, 50, for allegedly selling counterfeit goods online.

On May 10, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department conducted an enforcement operation at Corporation Drive in Jurong West, resulting in the arrests.

What was found

During the operation, more than 7,300 pieces of purported trademark-infringing goods comprised wireless earpieces, bags, apparel, footwear, fragrance, and cosmetic products were uncovered.

The goods seized have an estimated street value of more than S$260,000.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Offence

The offence of possession of goods with falsely applied trademarks for the purpose of trade carries a fine of up to S$100,000, an imprisonment term of up to five years, or both.

The Singapore police force warned in a media release:

"The police take a serious view of intellectual property rights infringement and would like to remind the public that the distribution and sale of counterfeit goods are serious offences."

In addition, they will not hesitate to take tough action against perpetrators who profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers.

