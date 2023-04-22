Back

New cafe in Ubi ordered to close after being investigated for operating on illegal mezzanine floor

It occupies the same unit as a food court.

Alfie Kwa | April 22, 2023, 01:30 PM

Cafe Limonci, located at Oxley Bizhub, has been ordered to close after being investigated for operating on an unregulated mezzanine floor.

The cafe just opened its doors in February this year.

Illegally built a mezzanine

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the owner of a food court in the commercial building Oxley Bizhub suspected Cafe Limonci was set up on a mezzanine floor without approval.

On the cafe's Instagram, it stated that it was located on the second floor of a "mezzanine unit" at the address 61 Ubi Road 1 #01-17.

Guests will need to look out for their "terracotta-tiled entrance" and take the stairs up to the spot.

Image via Cafe Limonci/ Google Maps.

How the space looks like. Image via Lin Lingyi/Google Maps.

The cafe occupied the same unit as FoodHub @Oxley Bizhub, according to SGP Bussiness.

Drawing of directions to cafe. Image via Cafe Limonci/IG.

Zaobao spoke to a business owner in the vicinity who said that the attic, where the coffee shop is located, was built many years ago, but was left empty.

He added that the space was renovated and opened for business at the beginning of the year and attracted a good crowd during the afternoon tea period.

Ordered to close

On Apr. 12, the cafe's owner announced on Instagram that "... due to overzealous naysayers who have contacted all possible agencies, we’ve been forced into closure".

"Weekly complaints from various parties have led to many time-consuming meetings between different government agencies and contractors who refuse to give a clear solution other than the easy answer to close up shop."

At the end of the post, he said: "Don’t worry, this isn’t goodbye" and expressed his hope that there will be another outlet soon.

According to Zaobao, the entrance of the cafe has been sealed off and its sign has been removed.

They are currently holding a mini pop-up store at Yamato Izakaya Japanese restaurant in the same vicinity.

Cafe under investigation

The cafe is currently under investigation by the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) and the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), said Zaobao.

The BCA issued a Closure and Demolition Order (CLO) to the cafe owners involved on Apr. 10.

Under the Building Control Act, any person who commences, carries out, permits or authorises any building works which have not been approved can be fined no more than S$200,000 or up to two years in prison, or both.

All dining establishments must obtain permission from the SFA to operate. Anyone found guilty can be fined no more than S$10,000.

Top images via Cafe Limonci and Lin Lingyi/Google Maps.

