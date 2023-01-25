Lola's Cafe at Kovan to close for renovation works from Jan. 30, reopening in April 2023

Popular brunch spot Lola's Cafe will temporarily shutter its doors starting next Monday, Jan. 30.

The original outlet at Kovan will be closed for two months for renovation works, according to an Instagram post uploaded on Jan. 25.

The cafe is slated to reopen in April 2023.

The cafe, located in the Kovan neighbourhood, first opened its doors to customers in 2013.

In the Instagram post, the company shared that it plans to celebrate its 10th anniversary with a refurbishment of its Kovan outlet to "better the Lola's experience" and serve as a "getaway" from city life.

Regulars who are keen to grab some of Lola's cafe signature grub can still patronise its second outlet at Holland Village.

The second outlet located in Holland Village has been open for eight months since July 2022.

It offers a similar menu of mains, beverages and desserts, with outlet-exclusive items like Tsukune Sando and different variations of pastas.

Lola's Cafe is best known for its brunch sets, such as "Lola's Breakfast" (S$19) and the "Pulled Pork and Avocado Eggs Benedict" (S$18), as well as its all-day starters, such as "Truffle Fries" (S$12) and "Honey Paprika Chicken Wings" (S$11).

Top image via Lola's Cafe Instagram