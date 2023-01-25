Back

Lola's Cafe at Kovan to close for renovation works from Jan. 30, reopening in April 2023

See you soon.

Lean Jinghui | January 25, 2023, 04:58 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Popular brunch spot Lola's Cafe will temporarily shutter its doors starting next Monday, Jan. 30.

The original outlet at Kovan will be closed for two months for renovation works, according to an Instagram post uploaded on Jan. 25.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lola's Cafe (@lolascafesg)

The cafe is slated to reopen in April 2023.

The cafe, located in the Kovan neighbourhood, first opened its doors to customers in 2013.

In the Instagram post, the company shared that it plans to celebrate its 10th anniversary with a refurbishment of its Kovan outlet to "better the Lola's experience" and serve as a "getaway" from city life.

Regulars who are keen to grab some of Lola's cafe signature grub can still patronise its second outlet at Holland Village.

The second outlet located in Holland Village has been open for eight months since July 2022.

It offers a similar menu of mains, beverages and desserts, with outlet-exclusive items like Tsukune Sando and different variations of pastas.

Lola's Cafe is best known for its brunch sets, such as "Lola's Breakfast" (S$19) and the "Pulled Pork and Avocado Eggs Benedict" (S$18), as well as its all-day starters, such as "Truffle Fries" (S$12) and "Honey Paprika Chicken Wings" (S$11).

Lola's Breakfast. Image via Lola's Cafe Instagram

Pulled Pork and Avocado Eggs Benedict. Image via Google maps/Jeffrey

Honey Paprika Chicken Wings. Image via Lola's Cafe Instagram

Top image via Lola's Cafe Instagram 

2 S'pore men claim JB masseuses touched their nether regions against their will

One man was allegedly asked if he was gay when he did not respond to the advances.

January 25, 2023, 04:58 PM

North Korea orders 5-day Pyongyang lockdown due to 'respiratory illness'

The notice of the lockdown mentions the common cold but not Covid-19.

January 25, 2023, 03:53 PM

4 men allegedly made a scene in S'pore Chinatown, 1 arrested for obstructing police

A video of the arrest was put up online.

January 25, 2023, 02:47 PM

Jack Neo's 'The King of Musang King' makes S$807,000 at S'pore box office in 4 days, highest-earning CNY movie

Impressive.

January 25, 2023, 02:23 PM

NYP scientists are world's 1st to create unagi fish cakes grown in ethical plant-based serum

The alternative fish cakes and fillets may be available for retail by early 2024.

January 25, 2023, 02:06 PM

22°C-26°C air con weather in S'pore to end soon, return of 33°C high expected in next 4 days

There will still be rain though.

January 25, 2023, 12:04 PM

Panic! At The Disco to disband after 19 years

Cue "Death Of A Bachelor".

January 25, 2023, 11:52 AM

Massive jams along the Causeway & Second Link as commuters return from M'sia after Chinese New Year

Got to rush back to work tomorrow.

January 24, 2023, 08:26 PM

The origin of popular Chinese New Year song, Gong Xi Gong Xi, has a wartime link

It was a song meant to celebrate the end of the second Sino-Japanese war in 1945.

January 24, 2023, 07:54 PM

Foggy S’pore CBD looks like Genting Highlands due to 22°C weather

Baby it's cold outside.

January 24, 2023, 06:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.