S'pore influencers Noah Yap & Chiou Huey capture 'ghost' in viral TikTok filter

You may have seen a viral AI filter that can transform you into an anime character.

But two local influencers got a "ghostly" encounter when trying it out.

Third wheel

Influencers Noah Yap and Chiou Huey recently tried out this TikTok filter on Dec. 7, but were appalled to see an additional anime character standing behind them.

The filter works by detecting faces, so if two people are standing in the photo, you'd expect to see two anime characters. However, the pair saw three characters instead.

Yap posted the video on Instagram, claiming that this is "not funny".

While there were speculations that the video was edited, Yap clarified on his Instagram stories that the duo "didn't fake this sh*t".

Not the first

In another TikTok video posted by a user, she wrote that she saw someone who supposedly detected a female spirit in the void deck after using the filter.

Hence, the user attempted to use the filter in her office to find out if she could detect any "ghosts".

In the first location, she did not manage to spot anything.

However, as she switched to a new location, there was an "anime figure" who appeared in the video after the filter turned her (seemingly) empty office into an anime scene.

Could the filter really detect ghostly presences invisible to the human eye? Or was it just random objects that looked like faces to the programme?

The viral video garnered 26.4K reactions, 137 comments, and 574 shares.

Real or not?

The video posted by Yap drew mixed reactions from the audience, with some who suspected that it was doctored:

While others reckoned that TikTok is able to detect what we can't see:

There was also a netizen who didn't seem convinced:

Well, true or not, you decide.

Top image from NoahYap/Instagram.