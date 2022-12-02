Back

National CARE Hotline to cease operations from Dec. 31, 2022 at 8pm

More than 76,500 calls have been made to the hotline.

Hannah Martens | December 02, 2022, 02:10 PM

Events

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The National CARE Hotline (NCH) will stop operations on Dec. 31, 2022, at 8 pm.

This is due to a decrease in the number of calls received, the Ministry of Social and Family Development said in a press release.

Hotline to help cope with the pandemic

The NCH was launched on April 10, 2020, during the circuit breaker period as a Covid-19 crisis support hotline.

Its aim is to provide psychological first aid to individuals who experienced emotional distress related to the pandemic.

Over 900 mental health professionals, social service professionals and trained volunteers have manned the hotline.

With the easing of safe management measures and the transition to living with Covid-19, the NCH saw an 85 per cent decrease in the number of calls received in October 2022 compared to May 2020.

More than 76,500 calls have been made to the hotline.

Alternative hotlines

From Dec. 31, 2022 at 8pm, those who call the NCH will be directed to alternative helplines for assistance, including those supported by the Institute of Mental Health and Samaritans of Singapore.

Below are some helplines you can reach out to:

Mental Well-Being

Care Corner Counselling Centre: 1800 3535 800 (for Mandarin Speakers)

Fei Yue's Online Counselling Service: eC2.sg

Martial and Parenting Issues

Community Psychology Hub's Online Counselling Platform: CPHOnlineCounselling.sg

Helpline Services

Hear4U: 6978 2728 (WhatsApp)

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Hotline: 6389 2222 (24-hour)

SAGE Counselling Centre - The Seniors Helpline: 1800 555 5555

Samaritans of Singapore: 1 767 (Hotline), 9151 1787 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386 1928

Tinkle Friend: 1800 2744 788 (for children aged 7 to 12)

Viriya Counselling Helpline: 6256 1311

Reporting of Violence or Abuse

National Anti-Violence & Sexual Harassment Helpline: 1800 777 0000 (24-hour)

Top photos from MSF Singapore's Facebook

13 rabbits with matted fur stained with pee found abandoned at HDB void deck in Clementi Ave 4

The rabbits were infested with mites and parasites.

December 02, 2022, 01:45 PM

S'pore home owners to pay more property tax in 2023 as market rents & annual values rise

A one-off 60% rebate of up to S$60 for all owner-occupied HDB & private homes.

December 02, 2022, 12:08 PM

Popular K-pop company SM Entertainment to set up SEA HQ in S'pore, keen on hiring local talents

Time to be a star.

December 02, 2022, 11:32 AM

Woman, 31, accused of murdering father, 67, in Sengkang flat remanded for 3 more weeks

She is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 23.

December 02, 2022, 10:53 AM

SG Cares Giving Week returns with Uncle Ringo carnival at Marina Bay in December 2022

Have fun while doing good.

December 02, 2022, 10:15 AM

Japan beats Spain 2-1 to qualify for World Cup last 16 sending Germany crashing out

Great World Cup so far.

December 02, 2022, 10:10 AM

Man, 50, accused of murdering missing woman, 27, at Beach Road requests to see wife

He will be remanded for one week until Dec. 9.

December 02, 2022, 09:42 AM

Bus stop at Admiralty MRT station can't keep rain out during heavy downpour

Rain rain go away.

December 02, 2022, 02:19 AM

Jack Neo's daughter once told by teacher she'd do 'odd jobs for a living', wins entrepreneur award at 31

Very cool.

December 02, 2022, 12:52 AM

Gong Cha S'pore has mint chocolate milk tea, S$6.80, on permanent menu

Guess what: there's more than one bubble tea chain that sells mint chocolate milk tea.

December 01, 2022, 09:04 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.