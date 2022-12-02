National CARE Hotline to cease operations from Dec. 31, 2022 at 8pm

The National CARE Hotline (NCH) will stop operations on Dec. 31, 2022, at 8 pm.

This is due to a decrease in the number of calls received, the Ministry of Social and Family Development said in a press release.

Hotline to help cope with the pandemic

The NCH was launched on April 10, 2020, during the circuit breaker period as a Covid-19 crisis support hotline.

Its aim is to provide psychological first aid to individuals who experienced emotional distress related to the pandemic.

Over 900 mental health professionals, social service professionals and trained volunteers have manned the hotline.

With the easing of safe management measures and the transition to living with Covid-19, the NCH saw an 85 per cent decrease in the number of calls received in October 2022 compared to May 2020.

More than 76,500 calls have been made to the hotline.

Alternative hotlines

From Dec. 31, 2022 at 8pm, those who call the NCH will be directed to alternative helplines for assistance, including those supported by the Institute of Mental Health and Samaritans of Singapore.

Below are some helplines you can reach out to:

Mental Well-Being

Care Corner Counselling Centre: 1800 3535 800 (for Mandarin Speakers)

Fei Yue's Online Counselling Service: eC2.sg

Martial and Parenting Issues

Community Psychology Hub's Online Counselling Platform: CPHOnlineCounselling.sg

Helpline Services

Hear4U: 6978 2728 (WhatsApp)

Institute of Mental Health's Mental Health Hotline: 6389 2222 (24-hour)

SAGE Counselling Centre - The Seniors Helpline: 1800 555 5555

Samaritans of Singapore: 1 767 (Hotline), 9151 1787 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

Silver Ribbon Singapore: 6386 1928

Tinkle Friend: 1800 2744 788 (for children aged 7 to 12)

Viriya Counselling Helpline: 6256 1311

Reporting of Violence or Abuse

National Anti-Violence & Sexual Harassment Helpline: 1800 777 0000 (24-hour)

