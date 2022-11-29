4 hours a day spent taking care of plants in Tampines 'Jumanji' flat

There is another "Jumanji" HDB flat in Singapore, and it is located in the east in Tampines.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the flat with numerous plants growing out of the living room and kitchen windows of the second floor unit at Block 158 Tampines Street 12 has been the talk of the estate for a long time now.

The lush vegetation can even be seen immortalised in Google Street View.

Questions raised about the "Jumanji" flat include whether it is habitable for humans, and if there are even occupants in the unit.

The other "Jumanji" flat previously reported on is located at Jurong West Avenue 1 on the ninth floor.

The report said the authorities eventually stepped in to clear the vegetation from the flat in the west after the plants grew out onto the exterior facade of the block.

Measures taken to prevent mosquito breeding

In a previous media interview, the occupant of the Tampines "Jumanji" flat, surnamed Lee, said he spends an average of four hours a day taking care of his plants.

As part of his routine, he ensures that the flower pots do not accumulate water to avoid becoming a breeding ground for mosquitos.

One measure the flat's owner takes is to place paper towels underneath each pot to absorb the moisture so that water does not accumulate and cause a breeding hazard.

Lee also claimed that the vegetation he planted was to prevent rubbish from falling into his unit through his window.

How that could have happened, or how was that even possible, was not explained.

Residents in the area used to the flat

Residents have reportedly grown accustomed to the the sight of the vegetation protruding from the windows of the second-storey unit over the past 10 years or more.

The unit is located a stone's throw from the MRT track and public footpath.

One resident told the Chinese media that he observed the lights in the "Jumanji" unit are usually turned on even in the day, and deduced that the plants have prevented natural light from entering the windows.

Interior tidy

However, Shin Min further reported that the interior of the Tampines "Jumanji" flat is very neat and tidy.

The owner, it was reported, has a hobby of collecting antique porcelain wares.

There are more than 100 pieces in the house of various sizes, which are well taken care of.

Authorities aware of situation

Shin Min noted that the authorities are aware of the plants growing out of the windows of the Tampines flat.

The town council once intervened but the owner said he does not think that his plants affect others.

The town council said in 2020 that it will work closely with various agencies and suggested that they prune the plants regularly.

However, the owner said in response that he likes how his plants grow originally, just like how people who like to wear their hair long will not cut their hair if asked to do so.

Lee also opined that women are more likely to get bitten by bugs, and his wife would have been on the receiving end if his plants were really breeding grounds for insects.

Top photos via Google Maps & Shin Min Daily News