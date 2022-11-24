Brotherbird Coffeehouse closing down Bali Lane outlet on Dec. 31

Popular cafe Brotherbird Coffeehouse will be ceasing operations at their Bali Lane outlet soon.

The cafe is famous for its mochi croissants, donuts and soft serve.

Last day on Dec. 31

In a Nov. 19 Facebook post, the cafe announced that it will not continue with its lease when it expires toward the end of 2022.

It cited "never-ending constructions around the area" and "dead-end traffic lane" as some of the reasons for their impending closure.

Its official last day will be on Dec. 31.

However, the last day to get desserts will be on Nov. 30.

Future collaborations