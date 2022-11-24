Back

Brotherbird Coffeehouse closing down Bali Lane outlet on Dec. 31

Goodbyes are never easy.

Adelene Wee | November 24, 2022, 05:14 PM

Events

Popular cafe Brotherbird Coffeehouse will be ceasing operations at their Bali Lane outlet soon.

The cafe is famous for its mochi croissants, donuts and soft serve.

Last day on Dec. 31

In a Nov. 19 Facebook post, the cafe announced that it will not continue with its lease when it expires toward the end of 2022.

It cited "never-ending constructions around the area" and "dead-end traffic lane" as some of the reasons for their impending closure.

Its official last day will be on Dec. 31.

However, the last day to get desserts will be on Nov. 30.

Photo by Nigel Chua

Future collaborations

The cafe mentioned that they will be actively looking out for better coffeehouse spaces to rebuild the Brotherbird “dine-in” experience.

The post also hinted that there will be pop-up collaborations across Singapore and a mystery east-side location coming up.

Brotherbird Coffeehouse

Address: Brotherbird Coffeehouse, 32 Bali Lane, S189868

Opening Hours: 10am to 6pm, daily

Top image by brotherbirdbakehouse/Instagram.

