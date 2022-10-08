Back

S'pore man swings cat by legs & throws it in air, woman suspects he fed it chilli, broke its tooth

This is not ok.

Lee Wei Lin | October 08, 2022, 07:26 PM

A video of a man swinging a cat from one of its hind legs was shared on Instagram on Sep. 28, 2022.

Subsequently, footage of what appears to be the same man spinning a cat on the ground, along with a recording of him launching the cat up into the air and swinging it by its front legs, was uploaded on Oct. 7.

What apparently happened

The person behind the Instagram account, who asked not to be identified, told Mothership that the videos were recorded by closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras that she had set up in her home.

She alleged that the man in the video is her ex-boyfriend, and that the cat, named Pidan, sustained injuries on her right eye, teeth and paw because of him.

The woman added that she witnessed Pidan's head "hit the chair or wall while spinning at fast speed", but it was her father who noticed that one of Pidan's eyes could not open fully.

The cat visited the vet, and has since recovered.

Separately, the woman said that her ex-boyfriend also fed Pidan "Korean chilli", and believes the cat's tooth broke "when he tried to clean the inner mouth roughly".

However, the man has denied being the cause of the broken tooth.

Pidan "in good hands now"

Pidan's owner has assured followers that the cat is now safe and "in good hands".

However, she has told Mothership that there is a dog named Butter still with the man, who has refused to hand the dog over to her.

Police report allegedly made

She further claimed that police are investigating him for harassment and doxxing, and that the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) has taken her statement.

Although AVS has apparently checked Pidan during their visit, the woman will have to bring the cat for a full body checkup "to see if there's internal bleeding".

Mothership has reached out to AVS and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and will update this article when they reply.

