AVS looking into alleged cat abuse case, confirms feline was in 'good physical condition' on Oct. 7

The Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) has confirmed that it is looking into allegations that a man, who identified himself as Jimmy Wong, abused a cat.

Videos of Wong swinging the cat by its legs, throwing it in the air and spinning it on the floor were posted on Instagram by a user who only identified herself as the feline's owner.

Cat assessed to be in good physical condition

In response to Mothership's queries, Jessica Kwok, who is the Group Director of AVS, shared that they are "aware of the video depicting the alleged abuse of a pet cat, and are looking into the case".

Kwok added:

"The cat was assessed to be in good physical condition when we checked on [Oct. 7, 2022] , and we have asked the owner to bring it for a thorough medical review."

Possible jail term for those found guilty of animal abuse

First-time offenders caught abusing an animal may be charged under the Animals and Birds Act, and could be fined up to S$15,000, jailed up to 18 months, or both.

AVS has reminded members of the public that they can report suspected cases of animal abuse via their website, or call their Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

They explained that all forms of evidence -- in particular, photos and videos -- are critical to investigations and information shared with AVS will be kept strictly confidential.

