S'pore man 'sincerely' apologises for harming cat in viral videos, says he had 'completely no intention' to hurt it

He has also asked for the 'death threats and abuse' against his family and associates to stop.

Lee Wei Lin | October 08, 2022, 10:28 PM

The man who was captured swinging a pet cat like a kettlebell has identified himself and apologised for his actions.

Jimmy Wong, who is the chairman and CEO of JF Lennon Institute of Financial Science, posted a statement on his Instagram account on Oct. 8, 2022.

The company’s website also lists him as a Dato.

What he said

In it, he expressed his "deepest and most sincere apologies" and claimed he had "completely no intention" of hurting Pidan the cat.

He claimed that he did not know that playing with the cat in "such a manner" would risk hurting it.

Acknowledging that his actions have created unhappiness and displeasure, Wong added that he wanted to "make known to the public" what triggered this incident.

Calling his former relationship with the cat's owner, Lee, as a "straightforward love-hate relationship breakup", Wong initially wanted his legal advisors to respond to the defamatory posts and accusations.

However, he decided to publish a statement as the "incident has blown out of proportion and [his] innocent daughter has been dragged into this saga".

He has asked for the death threats and abuse towards his family members and associates to stop.

Denies causing Pidan's injuries

Wong also claimed that the injuries on Pidan were not caused by him.

In response to Lee's allegations that he caused Pidan to hurt her paw, he said that the cat's injury was from climbing a wire mesh in the house, while the swollen eye was due to an infection.

He had reportedly suggested for Pidan be brought to the vet for the latter incident, but Lee apparently said there was "no need" for it.

"On hindsight," he added, "I should have insisted on bringing the cat to the vet regardless of [her] decision".

Wong also stated that Lee had never expressed displeasure in the way he handled her cat, arguing that she was present during all three incidents that were recorded and shared online.

Top photos from JF Lennon & @pidanlee on Instagram

