Man, 18, arrested after suggesting in tweet an item could 'blow up' at Marina Bay NDP venue

The police arrested him within two hours of the crime being reported.

Belmont Lay | August 11, 2022, 02:28 AM

An 18-year-old male teenager has been arrested after he allegedly posted a tweet that suggested an item would "blow up" at The Float @ Marina Bay, the venue where the National Day Parade was held on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

He was arrested for his suspected involvement in communicating false information.

The police were informed at about 7:10pm on national day that a person had posted on a Twitter account suggesting that an item would "blow up" under a seat at Row 27 of Marina Bay's floating platform.

Officers from Criminal Investigation Department and Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of the teen and arrested him within two hours of the crime being reported, CNA and The Straits Times reported.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that there were no suspicious items found at The Float @ Marina Bay. Two mobile phones have been seized as case exhibits," said the police on Aug. 10.

Investigations are ongoing.

More than 25,000 people attended the National Day Parade.

The offence of communicating false information about a harmful thing carries a jail term of up to seven years, a fine of up to S$50,000 or both.

