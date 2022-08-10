Back

Funeral hearse at Woodlands carpark catches fire on National Day afternoon

The cause of fire is under investigation.

Syahindah Ishak | August 10, 2022, 04:24 PM

A funeral hearse caught on fire at a carpark in Woodlands on Tuesday (Aug. 9) afternoon.

Happened during funeral procession

Photos and videos of the incident were posted on Death Kopitiam Singapore's Facebook page, showing thick, black smoke emerging from the hearse in the middle of the funeral procession.

Photo from Death Kopitiam Singapore/FB.
Members of the public can be seen using buckets and containers of water to put the fire out.

Photo from Death Kopitiam Singapore/FB.

Officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were also at the scene.

Photo from Death Kopitiam Singapore/FB.

According to one of Death Kopitiam Singapore's Facebook posts, the deceased person was not in the vehicle at the time of the fire, and no one was physically hurt.

Cause of fire under investigation

In response to queries from Mothership, SCDF said that they were alerted to a fire at a carpark near Block 313 Woodlands Street 13 at about 3:50pm on Aug. 9.

The fire involved the contents of a lorry, and members of the public extinguished the fire using buckets of water prior to SCDF's arrival.

The cause of fire is under investigation, SCDF added.

Top images via Death Kopitiam Singapore/FB.

