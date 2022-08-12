Man, 65, marries woman, 19, in Indonesia, gets divorced 2 months later

A 65-year-old wealthy Indonesian man married a 19-year-old woman in May 2022.

The 46-year age gap between the bride and groom became the talk of the town in Indonesia, where it was reported that the dowry paid by the man was some 500 million rupiah (S$46,535).

The groom, Haji Sondani, also bought his bride, Fia Barlanti, a house and a car.

The couple got married on May 18 in West Java, Indonesia, according to Indonesia media reports.

Divorced

However, the pair have since divorced, according to Malay Mail.

Their parting of ways apparently occurred two months after the marriage took place.

Since the marriage, the woman has either turned 19 or her age was misreported initially, as she was variously stated as both 18 or 19 at the time she tied the knot.

Why divorce?

The exact reason for the divorce was not disclosed, but speculation was rife barely two weeks into the marriage that the woman did not fancy her husband.

She was seen publicly behaving in a manner that appeared cold towards him.

Haji and Fia were seated side by side in front of their house for a recitation that was publicly recorded and witnessed by many others, but they did not appear close.

Fia's body language, it was observed, was a far cry from her initial disposition towards her husband when they first became man and wife.

At one point, she was seen playing with her phone and even shielded her face, as if embarrassed.

An Instagram post on Aug. 3 confirmed the divorce.

The divorce has led to more speculation online about the woman's intention of getting married in the first place.

Extravagant wedding

Many media reports at that time said the wedding ceremony was extravagant.

The groom was reportedly escorted by 1,000 motorcycles.

The couple reportedly visited the Holy Land in Mecca with the bride’s family to perform the umrah.

Haji paid for all expenses of the trip for the bride’s family members.

Appeared close initially

Husband and wife appeared close just after the marriage.

Photos taken on their outings were circulated widely at that time.

A source claiming to be Haji’s neighbour said the elderly man was left feeling "sick" after the divorce, the Malay Mail report also reported.

