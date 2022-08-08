Cherryloft Resorts swimming pools closed for maintenance, TikTok videos show what they look like

Editor's note: This article and headline have been amended to more accurately reflect the situation, following Cherryloft's feedback regarding the duration of the pool closures and maintenance.

The swimming pools at Cherryloft Resort and Serviced Apartments, located in Pasir Ris, are now closed for maintenance, according to the pop-up and banner notices on the Cherryloft website.

This notice of the pool closures and maintenance was put up on the Cherryloft website, but a TikTok user @ainsimple09 uploaded a video to show the actual condition of the pools during this period.

Insects were seen swimming in the pool

In the now-deleted TikTok video, the person filming was seen holding a cup of water with an unknown organism inside.

The first few seconds of the video can be seen in one clip uploaded by @h2economicstextbook on Aug. 7.

@ainsimple09 joked: "Look at what we're drinking... bubble tea!"

From what Mothership saw before the video was deleted, the rest of the clip showed the two pools at Cherryloft looking the worse for wear.

The water in the pools appeared green and murky and contained entire ecosystems, with organisms swimming about in the water.

@ainsimple09 commented that there were tadpoles too in her video.

At one point, the video zoomed in on a frog that had gone belly-up in the water.

The TikTok clip was deleted apparently at the request of Cherryloft management, according to @ainsimple09 in a comment.

Pools still dirty but cordoned off

The TikTok video by @h2economicstextbook gave an update on the situation.

The pool was now cordoned off, and some cleaning appeared to have been carried out, according to the user.

A bin and a pool signage could still be seen at the bottom of the pool though.

In the video, @h2economicstextbook compared the two pools, commenting that the pool on the right, still green and opaque, was what the larger pool looked like the day before.

The smaller pool still looked as green as a kale smoothie.

Towards the end of the video, the video zoomed in on the smaller pool, and the user could be heard asking her friends, "what insect is that ah, the one that's skipping in the water."

You can watch the full video here:

Another user @suhartikakamil posted a PSA on TikTok that the pools at Cherryloft will be closed for maintenance for the next two months.

Related articles:

Top image via Cherryloft, @cole/TikTok