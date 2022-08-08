Back

Cherryloft Resorts swimming pools closed for maintenance, TikTok videos show what they look like

Things were swimming in the pools but they were not people.

Gawain Pek | August 08, 2022, 06:57 PM

Editor's note: This article and headline have been amended to more accurately reflect the situation, following Cherryloft's feedback regarding the duration of the pool closures and maintenance.

The swimming pools at Cherryloft Resort and Serviced Apartments, located in Pasir Ris, are now closed for maintenance, according to the pop-up and banner notices on the Cherryloft website.

cherryloft website now shows pools are closed Image via Cherryloft

This notice of the pool closures and maintenance was put up on the Cherryloft website, but a TikTok user @ainsimple09 uploaded a video to show the actual condition of the pools during this period.

Insects were seen swimming in the pool

In the now-deleted TikTok video, the person filming was seen holding a cup of water with an unknown organism inside.

The first few seconds of the video can be seen in one clip uploaded by @h2economicstextbook on Aug. 7.

cherryloft in pasir ris pools are dirty and contains living organisms, now closed Image via @cole/TikTok

@ainsimple09 joked: "Look at what we're drinking... bubble tea!"

From what Mothership saw before the video was deleted, the rest of the clip showed the two pools at Cherryloft looking the worse for wear.

The water in the pools appeared green and murky and contained entire ecosystems, with organisms swimming about in the water.

@ainsimple09 commented that there were tadpoles too in her video.

At one point, the video zoomed in on a frog that had gone belly-up in the water.

The TikTok clip was deleted apparently at the request of Cherryloft management, according to @ainsimple09 in a comment.

Image via @cole/TikTok

Pools still dirty but cordoned off

The TikTok video by @h2economicstextbook gave an update on the situation.

The pool was now cordoned off, and some cleaning appeared to have been carried out, according to the user.

cherryloft in pasir ris pools are dirty and contains living organisms, now closed Video via @cole/TikTok

A bin and a pool signage could still be seen at the bottom of the pool though.

cherryloft in pasir ris pools are dirty and contains living organisms, now closed Video via @cole/TikTok

In the video, @h2economicstextbook compared the two pools, commenting that the pool on the right, still green and opaque, was what the larger pool looked like the day before.

cherryloft in pasir ris pools are dirty and contains living organisms, now closed Video via @cole/TikTok

The smaller pool still looked as green as a kale smoothie.

Towards the end of the video, the video zoomed in on the smaller pool, and the user could be heard asking her friends, "what insect is that ah, the one that's skipping in the water."

cherryloft in pasir ris pools are dirty and contains living organisms, now closed Video via @cole/TikTok

You can watch the full video here:

@h2economicstextbookLMAOOOO i ws literally there also♬ original sound - cole

Another user @suhartikakamil posted a PSA on TikTok that the pools at Cherryloft will be closed for maintenance for the next two months.

cherryloft in pasir ris pools are dirty and contains living organisms, now closed Screenshot via @suhartikakamil/TikTok

