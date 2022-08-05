Body found in canal near Geylang East Park, Gurkha on scene

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
A body of a deceased man was found in the canal near the Geylang East Park on Aug. 5 morning.
The whole park was cordoned off with the police at the scene at around 9am, according to The Homeground Asia.
A Singapore Civil Defence Force fire engine, police officers, and several plain-clothed officers were there.
The Gurkha contingent and the K9 unit arrived after 11am.
The body, according to an eyewitness, was half dressed in the drain.
A pool of blood was seen near the canal where the body was found.
The last time the Gurkha contingent was deployed was in a January 2022 case when a man allegedly killed his twin sons and dumped their bodies in a canal in Upper Bukit Timah.
The Gurkhas were spotted combing the site near the canal where the two boys were found.
