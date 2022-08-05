Back

Body found in canal near Geylang East Park, Gurkha on scene

Police investigating.

Belmont Lay | August 05, 2022, 02:16 PM

A body of a deceased man was found in the canal near the Geylang East Park on Aug. 5 morning.

The whole park was cordoned off with the police at the scene at around 9am, according to The Homeground Asia.

A Singapore Civil Defence Force fire engine, police officers, and several plain-clothed officers were there.

via Google Maps

The Gurkha contingent and the K9 unit arrived after 11am.

The body, according to an eyewitness, was half dressed in the drain.

A pool of blood was seen near the canal where the body was found.

The last time the Gurkha contingent was deployed was in a January 2022 case when a man allegedly killed his twin sons and dumped their bodies in a canal in Upper Bukit Timah.

The Gurkhas were spotted combing the site near the canal where the two boys were found.

Top photo via The Homeground Asia.

