Up to 10% off Kopitiam, Polar Puffs & Cakes, Robinsons Online, & more for Link members

Plus! has rebranded its rewards programme, packing it with even more exclusive deals that members can enjoy.

Now called the Link Rewards Programme, members can earn and redeem Linkpoints at 150 partners and 1,000 outlets across Singapore — including merchants selling everyday essentials, food, lifestyle products, and financial services.

Members can also enjoy exclusive monthly deals and treats.

If you’re not a Link member yet, sign up for free here with the promo code LINKXMS200 to receive 200 Linkpoints and S$300 worth of welcome vouchers.

Once you’re a member, here are some of the deals you can look forward to:

Food and Beverage

Fans of sweet and savoury pastries like curry puffs and handmade sugar rolls can get 10 per cent off purchases at Polar Puffs & Cakes by presenting their Link Rewards card at selected outlets with a minimum purchase of S$10.

This offer is valid until Apr. 15, 2023.

Lifestyle

Dreaming of your next getaway? Travel platform KKday connects travellers with authentic local tours and activities both abroad and in Singapore.

Link members planning their holidays or local weekend activities have access to the following exclusive deals:

10 per cent off purchases in-app for first-time KKday users (promo code: NTUC10 )

) 7 per cent off in-app purchases for existing users (promo code: NTUC7 )

) 6 per cent off for web or mobile web purchases (promo code: NTUC6)

This offer is valid until Apr. 30, 2023.

Retail

If you miss the days of strolling through Robinsons department stores, you can now scroll through its online version which features more than 200 brands.

All year round, Link members can enjoy 10 per cent off site-wide by applying promo code LINK10 at the checkout page. The code is also stackable on top of existing promotions and discounts.

Offer valid until Apr. 30, 2023.

Health

As they say, “health is wealth”. Which is why you might be interested in the exclusive rates for ART and PCR tests Link members can get from Speedoc — a home-based medical care provider advancing health through technology and innovation.

By booking your appointment via this link, members will get access to the following rates:

Home Covid-19 ART at S$60

Home Covid-19 PCR Swab Test (Regular) at S$158

Home Covid-19 PCR Swab Test (Express) at S$258

Home Covid-19 Saliva-based PCR Test at S$168

Offer valid until Dec. 31, 2022.

Finance

If you’re the kind of person who thinks “wealth is wealth”, then starting your investment journey with Syfe would be up your alley.

Link members who are new customers to Syfe Wealth will have the three months of management fees waived (up to S$50,000).

Simply enter the promo code ULINK on your first investment transaction to redeem this deal.

Deal valid until Dec. 31, 2022.

A full list of Link’s partners and the details of the rewards you can redeem can be found here.

Monthly 10 on 10 Deals

In addition, Link Rewards has just launched its 10 on 10 Deals, bringing even more value to members.

This involves rolling out a series of special treats for Link members on the 10th day of every month.

For July, Link is celebrating World Ice Cream Day by giving members one cup of Tom’s Palette artisanal ice cream (worth S$3 - S$4) for 10 Linkpoints with a minimum spend of S$30 on a single FairPrice Xtra receipt on the stipulated dates and stores below.

At the same time, stand to win Link partner prizes from Skechers, Lenskart, and more by taking part in a simple quiz.

This deal is valid at FairPrice Xtra stores at NEX and VivoCity on Jul. 16, and AMK Hub and Jurong Point on Jul. 17, from 12pm. Present your Link Rewards card and receipt at the ice cream cart to redeem.

In addition, from Jul. 23 to 24, 2022, from 12pm, Kopitiam outlets in Compass One, VivoCity, Yew Tee Square, and Northpoint City will have an ice cream booth set up where Link members can get a Wall’s Cornetto for dessert for either 10 Linkpoints or S$0.10.

All they have to do is make a meal transaction at the above outlets via the FairPrice app and present their Link Rewards card and/or e-receipt on the FairPrice app at the ice cream booth.

Find out more about Link Rewards’ 10 on 10 Deals here.

Writing this NTUC Link-sponsored article made the writer feel FOMO for all the deals he was missing out on.

Top image from NTUC Link’s page