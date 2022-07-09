Back

4 Malayan tiger cubs spotted in M'sia, welcome news as population estimated to be under 150

Yay.

Gawain Pek | July 09, 2022, 02:35 PM

Earlier this year, camera traps set in Malaysia caught images of four Malayan tiger cubs alongside their mother.

four malayan tiger cubs spotted alongside their mother in malaysia Photo via WWF-Malaysia.

According to the Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (PERLIHATAN), the Malayan tiger is considered critically endangered, with surveys placing their numbers at no more than 200 in the wild.

A WWF-Malaysia estimate paints an even more grim picture -- they say there are currently "fewer than 150".

With support from PERLIHATAN, WWF-Malaysia and Perak State Parks Corporation (PSPC) have been collaborating on anti-poaching patrols in the Malayan tiger's known habitat areas in a bid to aid the recovery of its population.

WWF-Malaysia says these efforts have led to poaching incidents decreasing by close to 98 per cent.

“This latest development renews hope that this critically endangered species can be saved from the brink of extinction”, WWF-Malaysia Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer Sophia Lim said.

PSPC director Shah Redza Hussein also shared that there is a need for “sustained and stronger anti-poaching efforts” to ensure the cubs' safety and survival into adulthood.

Singapore once had wild tigers too

In Singapore, tigers walked our island way before their smaller cousins did.

The big cats used to roam the forested areas of Bukit Timah, Choa Chu Kang, Tampines and Changi.

However, culling campaigns were launched in the late 1850s in response to the rising deaths caused by tiger attacks.

The last wild tiger in Singapore was killed in October 1930 in Choa Chu Kang.

Top image via WWF-Malaysia

