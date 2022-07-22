Back

Spotify S'pore reverts awkwardly translated Mandarin song titles, clarifies it was just a test

Heng ah.

Lee Wei Lin | July 22, 2022, 06:02 PM

Events

Citi Gourmet Pleasures

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

About a week ago, Mandopop lovers on Spotify were greeted with a very odd phenomenon -- song titles were showing up in either hanyu pinyin or in awkward English translations.

A community post garnered over 230 comments as Spotify users shared their collective outrage over what happened.

This is what their playlists looked like:

Screenshot from cdiony on Spotify

Just a test

When Mothership reached out to Spotify about the issue, a representative clarified that it was an experiment involving "multilingual language data" received from music partners:

"At Spotify, we're always looking at new ways to enhance our listeners' experience.

This often means conducting tests on our platform, including experimenting with multilingual language data received from our music partners.

This test was deployed to provide our music partners the option to display album and track title transliterations, with their own language translations. Changes on Spotify were then reflected based on the user’s preferred language settings.

We have reverted the translated titles back to their original language."

However, some users -- including us -- have not had the original titles restored.

The rep then shared that users who experience this issue can clear their cache to resolve the problem.

Phew.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Spotify

14-year-old among 343 people investigated for scams of over S$6 million

They are believed to be involved in scams as scammers or money mules.

July 22, 2022, 06:44 PM

Don Don Donki opening 13th outlet at Northpoint City by end-2022 as 12 outlets still not enough

When I'm free, I take myself to Don Don Donki~

July 22, 2022, 05:42 PM

No-holds-barred review: KFC Korea's mint choco dipping sauce as tested by a mint choco hater

Cursed food or genius idea?

July 22, 2022, 05:39 PM

M'sian lorry driver, 40, charged for helping fugitive couple in luxury goods fiasco flee S'pore illegally

If found guilty, Mohamed may face between six months and two years in jail, as well as a fine of up to S$6,000 for each of the two offences.

July 22, 2022, 04:18 PM

Thai woman, 27, wanted in S'pore for taking S$32 million, investigated by Thailand police in 2019 for similar ruse

A Thai female victim claimed to have lost 5 million baht (S$188,652) to Siriwipa.

July 22, 2022, 03:52 PM

Tommy Koh wants more Malay interns at Ministry of Foreign Affairs

He was unhappy that there were no Malays in the group of interns he met.

July 22, 2022, 03:32 PM

95% of monkeypox cases spread through sexual activity, new study finds

More data revealed.

July 22, 2022, 03:25 PM

Batam could build farm to supply fresh chicken to S'pore

Nearby source.

July 22, 2022, 02:04 PM

Louis Vuitton selling hand-carved wooden mahjong set for S$89,500

High fashion and high stakes.

July 22, 2022, 01:27 PM

Black Eyed Peas, The Kid LAROI, TLC & Suede added to F1 S'pore Grand Prix 2022 lineup

Jam-packed with music.

July 22, 2022, 12:36 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.