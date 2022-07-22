Spotify S'pore reverts awkwardly translated Mandarin song titles, clarifies it was just a test

About a week ago, Mandopop lovers on Spotify were greeted with a very odd phenomenon -- song titles were showing up in either hanyu pinyin or in awkward English translations.

A community post garnered over 230 comments as Spotify users shared their collective outrage over what happened.

This is what their playlists looked like:

When Mothership reached out to Spotify about the issue, a representative clarified that it was an experiment involving "multilingual language data" received from music partners:

"At Spotify, we're always looking at new ways to enhance our listeners' experience. This often means conducting tests on our platform, including experimenting with multilingual language data received from our music partners. This test was deployed to provide our music partners the option to display album and track title transliterations, with their own language translations. Changes on Spotify were then reflected based on the user’s preferred language settings. We have reverted the translated titles back to their original language."

However, some users -- including us -- have not had the original titles restored.

The rep then shared that users who experience this issue can clear their cache to resolve the problem.

Phew.

