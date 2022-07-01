S'porean woman, 28, killed in car accident along M'sia expressway

A 28-year-old Singaporean woman was killed in Malaysia on June 29 after the car she was in skidded and crashed at around 5.15pm on a highway along the eastern coast.

Shin Min Daily News and 8 World reported the accident.

The deceased, Clarrisa Neo Li Shan, was on a trip to Redang Island.

She was travelling with three others, a man and two other women, who are all Malaysians.

Neo was in the front passenger seat and had suffered from multiple injuries, according to Malaysian police in their response to Shin Min's queries.

What happened

The four of them ran into bad weather and drove over a puddle, which resulted in the car skidding and crashing into the guard rail.

One of the two Malaysian women, 30, broke her left leg and injured her right hand, 8 World reported.

She was in the back seat.

The other Malaysian woman, 28, who was also in the back seat, was reported as emerging unscathed from the accident.

Neo’s 31-year-old boyfriend had been driving the car.

He too was unhurt.

Shin Min reported that Neo died on the spot.

Family going to Malaysia

Neo's body has been taken for an autopsy at a hospital in Terengganu.

According to 8 World, her family were on the way to Malaysia.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the four occupants of the car had left Kuala Lumpur around 1pm that day for Rendang, a popular island destination.

Neo graduated from the National University of Singapore, her LinkedIn account revealed, 8 World reported.

She was working in a biomedical company as a regional manager.

Neo's boyfriend was also her colleague in the biomedical company, 8 World reported.

Neo was also involved in the jewellery business selling lab-grown diamonds.

She was the chief operating officer and a co-founder of The Better Diamond.

