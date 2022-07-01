Back

S'porean woman, 28, killed in car accident along M'sia expressway

She was travelling with three others to a holiday destination.

Belmont Lay | July 01, 2022, 03:46 AM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A 28-year-old Singaporean woman was killed in Malaysia on June 29 after the car she was in skidded and crashed at around 5.15pm on a highway along the eastern coast.

Shin Min Daily News and 8 World reported the accident.

The deceased, Clarrisa Neo Li Shan, was on a trip to Redang Island.

She was travelling with three others, a man and two other women, who are all Malaysians.

Neo was in the front passenger seat and had suffered from multiple injuries, according to Malaysian police in their response to Shin Min's queries.

What happened

The four of them ran into bad weather and drove over a puddle, which resulted in the car skidding and crashing into the guard rail.

One of the two Malaysian women, 30, broke her left leg and injured her right hand, 8 World reported.

She was in the back seat.

The other Malaysian woman, 28, who was also in the back seat, was reported as emerging unscathed from the accident.

Neo’s 31-year-old boyfriend had been driving the car.

He too was unhurt.

Shin Min reported that Neo died on the spot.

Family going to Malaysia

Neo's body has been taken for an autopsy at a hospital in Terengganu.

According to 8 World, her family were on the way to Malaysia.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the four occupants of the car had left Kuala Lumpur around 1pm that day for Rendang, a popular island destination.

Neo graduated from the National University of Singapore, her LinkedIn account revealed, 8 World reported.

She was working in a biomedical company as a regional manager.

Neo's boyfriend was also her colleague in the biomedical company, 8 World reported.

Neo was also involved in the jewellery business selling lab-grown diamonds.

She was the chief operating officer and a co-founder of The Better Diamond.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News

S'pore allows China bicycle-sharing giant HelloRide to put 1,000 bicycles on streets

Another one.

July 01, 2022, 02:47 PM

Buyer of record S$41.6 million coffeeshop in Tampines purchases adjacent coffeeshop for S$16.8 million

The buyer reportedly spent close to S$60 million in total on the two Tampines coffeeshops in the past few months.

July 01, 2022, 02:38 PM

Orders pile up after delivery riders allegedly avoid Elias Mall McDonald's outlet known for being slow

Why your warm food is cold and your cold drinks have been diluted by melted ice.

July 01, 2022, 01:46 PM

Overall suicide rate decreased in 2021 but increased among youths aged 10-29: Samaritans of S'pore

The rising rate of suicides among young people is a cause for concern: SOS.

July 01, 2022, 12:55 PM

Man takes pants off & poos into plastic bag beside eatery in VivoCity

He apparently defecated into a plastic bag and left it for someone else to clean up.

July 01, 2022, 12:39 PM

New frog species discovered in S'pore named after late conservationist Subaraj Rajathurai

The frog is named Micryletta subaraji.

July 01, 2022, 12:18 PM

S$2.99/month Amazon Prime membership gives you streaming content & big shopping discounts on Prime Day, July 12 & 13, 2022

Scroll down for additional promo codes for new Prime members.

July 01, 2022, 10:59 AM

True S'pore Ghost Stories sold at S$9.90 per book for past 33 years

More than three decades.

July 01, 2022, 10:17 AM

About 1 million past & present NSmen will get S$100 of NS55 credits from Jul. 1, 2022

For your sacrifice.

July 01, 2022, 07:26 AM

4 winners for Jun. 30 Toto jackpot, each winner gets S$2.9 million

Jackpot.

June 30, 2022, 10:57 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.