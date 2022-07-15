Back

S'pore mum becomes part-time GrabFood delivery walker with 2 kids in tow in wagon

Earn money while spending time with kids.

Belmont Lay | July 15, 2022, 05:06 PM

A woman in Singapore signed up to be a part-time GrabFood delivery walker -- and took her two children along for the ride.

Or walk, rather.

@aisha.h_ammar.h One for the memory. So i joined Grab, a job that i can do and bring the kids along at my own time and target. May Allah ease all of our affairs. Aamiinn! 🥰 #aishaammar #siblinglove ♬ Work Work Work (feat. Twan G) - Dee McGhee & Hydrolic West

The stay-at-home mother, whose TikTok moniker is Mummy Dee, put up a video on July 13 showing her GrabFood delivery gig, while accompanied by her two children.

The video has been watched 868,000 times.

In the video, she showed how her routine went.

Her GrabFood delivery bag was placed at the back of her wagon, which was shared with her two children, Aisha and Ammar, who were seated at the front.

By bringing her children along, Mummy Dee said she collects and delivers food orders while looking after her children.

She wrote in the video's caption: "One for the memory. So i joined Grab, a job that I can do and bring the kids along at my own time and target."

In the video, her two children do not appear to mind being ferried around in the hand-powered wagon.

Mummy Dee also showed her resting at the coffee shop with her two children before carrying on at 6:41pm.

When her work day ended, she wrote in the caption: "And we are done for the day! Fun at work with the kiddos!"

Responding to comments, Mummy Dee wrote: "This is part of my routine to bring kids out, at the same time I can earn too. This is fun for me, and I enjoy doing it. If this video is inspirational to many of you, thank you!" said Dee.

"Take the positive. Alhamdulillah. Thank you so much for the support and motivation and love!"

All photos via

