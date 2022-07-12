Back

Scoot flight from Perth to S'pore turned back 20 minutes after takeoff due to technical fault

Passengers given option to be on next flight on Tuesday night.

Belmont Lay | July 12, 2022, 12:58 PM

A Scoot flight that departed from Perth en route to Singapore was turned back 20 minutes after takeoff on July 11 night.

The Straits Times reported that a technical fault was detected about 20 minutes into the Scoot TR009 flight.

The fault was discovered at 7.40pm and a decision was made to return to Perth, Scoot said in a statement on July 12.

The flight could not proceed in time on Monday, as the required spare parts for repairs were not available in Perth and had to be sent there.

Passengers were offered the option to be accommodated on TR009 on July 12 at 6pm, based on availability.

The other alternative is a relief flight TR5001/ TR9D, with a scheduled departure at 9pm on July 12.

Scoot has provided hotel accommodation for non-local passengers.

Local customers have been advised to return to their residences.

Scoot will also assist customers with connecting flights from Singapore in the rebooking of their flights.

