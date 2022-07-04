Saizeriya free-flow drink bar back at all outlets in S'pore

Arguably one of the best perks of Japanese-Italian fusion chain Saizeriya is its free-flow drink bar.

And it has finally made its grand comeback.

A post on Saizeriya's Instagram account revealed that free-flow drinks returned as early as Jun. 7.

It stated that the drink bar would be progressively relaunched across outlets, with the drink bar at some outlets only reopening on Jun. 28 and 29.

However, a Saizeriya staff told Mothership on Jul. 4 that it is now available at all outlets.

Saizeriya reminded customers to wear their masks when taking drinks from the drink bar, as well as to not reuse their glasses or cups.

