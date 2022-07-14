Back

PM Lee & Ho Ching to receive royal honours from Sultan in Brunei

The award presentation ceremony will be held at the Istana Nurul Iman.

Syahindah Ishak | July 14, 2022, 04:44 PM

Events

Citi Gourmet Pleasures

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Ching will receive royal honours during their visit to Brunei Darussalam from Jul. 14 to 16.

The awards

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Lee will receive the Darjah Kerabat Laila Utama (The Most Esteemed Family Order) from Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

Meanwhile, Ho will receive the Darjah Paduka Seri Laila Jasa (The Most Distinguished Order of Paduka Seri Laila Jasa) – First Class from the Sultan.

The award presentation ceremony will be held at the Istana Nurul Iman.

What PM Lee will do in Brunei

The PMO said PM Lee will be in Brunei to attend the 76th birthday celebrations of Sultan Hassanal.

Besides Ho, he will be accompanied by Maliki Osman, who is Minister in the PMO and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Education.

PM Lee will also be accompanied by officials from the PMO, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Communications and Information.

On top of attending the Investiture Ceremony and the Royal Banquet, PM Lee will have an audience with the Sultan and meet various Bruneian Ministers during his visit.

In addition, he will visit the Singapore Armed Forces' training facilities in Temburong.

Top image via Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook.

CNB arrests S'porean man, 30, in Bedok North, who put up violent struggle, 22g of heroin, other drugs, weapons seized

He attacked officers with a pepper spray.

July 14, 2022, 04:31 PM

Hawker Chan's roast pork rice price 40% hike from S$5.80 to $8.10

No more Michelin star, no more most affordable Michelin starred food.

July 14, 2022, 04:12 PM

Hundreds of fans gather at Ritz-Carlton S'pore to welcome Liverpool players

You'll never walk alone.

July 14, 2022, 03:53 PM

6% of S'pore Grab rides see passengers not at pick-up points within 3 minutes

It's the minority of instances where drivers are made to wait as passengers are slow.

July 14, 2022, 03:28 PM

Toto top prize snowballs to S$8 million for July 14, 2022 draw

Good luck.

July 14, 2022, 02:54 PM

Man, 26, found dead on 2nd floor of The Florida condo in Hougang

The police do not suspect foul play based on their preliminary investigations.

July 14, 2022, 01:49 PM

Large police presence spotted at Peace Centre, man, 40, woman, 26, arrested for drug-related offences

Multiple officers and vehicles from the police, special operations command tactical unit and counter assault unit were spotted.

July 14, 2022, 12:25 PM

BA.5 variant reinfecting many with Covid-19 globally causing new waves

Why so many coming down with Covid-19 again.

July 14, 2022, 12:12 PM

'Welcome to hell': S'pore dog trainer uses metal bowl to bash fearful dog that had already retreated into a corner

The dog owner sent their furkid to a boarding facility, not hell.

July 14, 2022, 10:31 AM

Sri Lankan president said to flee to S'pore on July 14 after being forced into hiding by protesters

He said earlier that he would resign, but has yet to do so.

July 14, 2022, 03:58 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.