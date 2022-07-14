PM Lee & Ho Ching to receive royal honours from Sultan in Brunei

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife Ho Ching will receive royal honours during their visit to Brunei Darussalam from Jul. 14 to 16.

The awards

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Lee will receive the Darjah Kerabat Laila Utama (The Most Esteemed Family Order) from Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

Meanwhile, Ho will receive the Darjah Paduka Seri Laila Jasa (The Most Distinguished Order of Paduka Seri Laila Jasa) – First Class from the Sultan.

The award presentation ceremony will be held at the Istana Nurul Iman.

What PM Lee will do in Brunei

The PMO said PM Lee will be in Brunei to attend the 76th birthday celebrations of Sultan Hassanal.

Besides Ho, he will be accompanied by Maliki Osman, who is Minister in the PMO and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Education.

PM Lee will also be accompanied by officials from the PMO, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Communications and Information.

On top of attending the Investiture Ceremony and the Royal Banquet, PM Lee will have an audience with the Sultan and meet various Bruneian Ministers during his visit.

In addition, he will visit the Singapore Armed Forces' training facilities in Temburong.

Top image via Lee Hsien Loong/Facebook.