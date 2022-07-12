Back

Peacock blocks bus service 123 along Sentosa Gateway even after getting honked at

Bus captain was being nice to give way.

Belmont Lay | July 12, 2022, 02:40 PM

A peacock in Singapore failed to give way to a public bus along Sentosa Gateway even after it was honked at.

A video of the incident was put up on TikTok on July 11.

Not startled

The peacock was not even remotely startled by the bus's honk as it continued strutting its stuff along the single-lane road.

Bus service 123 plies the route along Sentosa Gateway.

Peacocks common on Sentosa

According to Sentosa's website, the island has a population of more than 60 peafowls, comprising male peacocks and female peahens.

They are free-roaming creatures on the island.

via Sentosa

The first pair of peafowls were introduced in 1980, and today Sentosa is believed to have the largest number of peafowls in a single location in Singapore.

The peafowls on Sentosa comprise a mixture of Indian blue peafowls and Javan green peafowls.

Sentosa's website added that the wildlife team from Sentosa’s environmental management department regularly surveys the resident peafowls to check if they are healthy.

The majestic birds are also vaccinated annually against bird flu.

They are known to fly to a considerable height and enjoy roosting in trees.

Peafowls are known to be territorial and attracted to shiny surfaces, and have previously attacked vehicles.

It was reported that mirrors have also been strategically placed around most car parks in Sentosa to divert peafowl away from vehicles.

via Sentosa

