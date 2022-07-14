Back

NUH: High volume of patients at Emergency Department, non-urgent cases may have to wait 6 hours

Zhangxin Zheng | July 14, 2022, 04:13 PM

The National University Hospital said on Jul. 13 that its Emergency Department is experiencing a high volume of patients.

The waiting time at the Emergency Department is expected to be longer.

For non-urgent cases, the waiting time could be as long as six hours.

Priority will be given to the life-threatening cases, such as persistent chest pain, or serious and/or multiple injuries.

The hospital urged those with non-critical conditions to seek medical attention from Public Health Preparedness Clinics (PHPCs) first.

For the full list of PHPCs, click here.

