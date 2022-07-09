Back

NSmen ‘free to decide’ usage of S$100 NS55 credits, including encashing them: MINDEF

NSmen may wish to consider whether such methods might incur extra fees, said MINDEF.

Martino Tan | July 09, 2022, 11:09 PM

National servicemen (NSmen) are free to decide how they want to use their S$100 of NS55 credits, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) told CNA on Saturday (Jul 9).

"Those who plan to encash them at merchants with such functions may wish to consider whether they might incur extra fees", the spokesperson for MINDEF said.

Viral TikTok video showing Sheng Siong ATMs cashing out $NS55 credits

MINDEF's reply is likely to be in response to the TikTok videos and related content showing the Sheng Siong Simple Teller Machine ($TM) being used to cash out S$90 out of S$100 of the NS55 Recognition Package credits, while incurring a S$0.20 convenience service fee.

The encashing of NS55 credits was first publicised on TikTok by a user of the platform who discovered the lifehack/ loophole, but it appears the video has been taken down.

As the $TM charges a S$0.20 service fee for each PayNow transaction, and can only dispense S$10 and S$50 notes, S$9.80 will have to be kept as credits in the LifeSG app to be used at other merchants, while S$90 can be dispensed.

Background

MINDEF previously said NSmen will be eligible for the package based on their national service status as of May 2022.

The digital credits worth S$100 are progressively disbursed in batches to eligible NSmen from July 1 till 31.

Eligible NSmen will receive an SMS to inform them when their credits are in.

Full-time NSFs who enlist by Dec. 31, 2022, will also qualify for the benefits after enlistment.

The credits will be valid for a year.

Hardcopy vouchers can be provided to those who have “exhausted all means of assistance”, but are still unable to access or redeem their credits via the LifeSG mobile app, said MINDEF.

These NSmen can contact the NS55 Call Centre (1800-723-6755 or [email protected]) to request hardcopy vouchers.

Top photos via Mothership and Our Singapore Army/Facebook

