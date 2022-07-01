Back

Jay Chou's fav bubble tea brand Machi Machi opening at [email protected], 3rd outlet in S'pore

There's going to be an exclusive limited edition drink too.

Lee Wei Lin | July 01, 2022, 10:19 PM

Bubble tea lovers hanging around Orchard will have one more place to get their fix starting July 2, 2022, as Machi Machi -- also known as Jay Chou's favourite bubble tea brand -- will be opening at [email protected]

Photo via 麥吉machi machi Singapore/Facebook

The brand opened its first Singapore outlet in January 2020 at Arab Street, and its second at Maju Avenue a year later.

What's on the menu

Brought in by local singer Ang Junyang, the brand is known for its Instagrammable bottled drinks, which you can carry around in your bag without worrying about spillage.

There's also going to be a fancier option which is exclusive to the new outlet: the Ken Kikuchi X Machi Machi Limited Glass Bottle with Cream Foam Oolong Slush with Coffee Jello (S$15).

Machi Machi has advised that hot water should not be stored in the glass bottle, and recommend that customers use it as a decorative item after finishing the drink instead.

Machi Machi - [email protected] outlet

Address: 313 Orchard Rd #01-37 Singapore 238895

Opening Hours:

Sunday to Thursday, 11am to 8pm

Friday & Saturday, 11am to 9pm

Top photos by Kane Raynard Goh, Machi Machi Singapore's Facebook page. 

