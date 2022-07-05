KFC S'pore offering 5 pieces of fried chicken for S$8 on July 6, 2022

With Fried Chicken Day happening on July 6, KFC is offering its fried chicken at a special price.

On the day, you can get a bucket of five pieces of fried chicken for S$8. Each piece, therefore, costs S$1.60.

Each purchase comes with a free paper bucket hat, while stocks last.

We suspect, however, it is 100 per cent bucket and zero per cent hat, unless putting a random object on your head can make it a hat.

It is limited to two sets per transaction for dine-in and one set for delivery orders.

Customers can choose between Original Recipe or Hot and Crispy.

This deal is available for preorder for dine-in, takeaway or delivery, via the KFC app or website.

Preorder is open from now till July 6, 2022.

This promotion is not available at KFC Jurong Spring, Nanyang Technological University, Punggol Oasis Terrace, Singapore Polytechnic, Singapore Zoo, Toa Payoh Lor 1, and Towner.

Top image via @minawawa on Instagram and KFC Singapore