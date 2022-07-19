KFC S'pore to launch fried chicken & satay sauce on July 20, 2022

KFC Singapore is launching the Satay Crunch on July 20, 2022.

While satay is usually grilled, KFC's rendition of the popular skewer dish isn't.

The Satay Crunch is chicken marinated in a turmeric glaze marinade, which KFC claims to be "reminiscent of the fried chicken that your favourite makciks serve", which is then breaded and fried till golden brown.

It is paired with satay sauce which is topped with crushed peanuts.

A la carte Satay Crunch (S$8.20)

Two-piece Satay Crunch Meal (S$8.95)

Two-piece Satay Crunch Box (S$10.95)

Five-piece Satay Crunch Buddy Meal (S$20.95)

Eight-piece Satay Crunch Family Feast (S$39.95)

The Satay Crunch is a limited-time item that is available while stocks last.

Top image from KFC Singapore.