KFC S'pore to launch fried chicken & satay sauce on July 20, 2022

Satay but not grilled.

Fasiha Nazren | July 19, 2022, 10:15 AM

KFC Singapore is launching the Satay Crunch on July 20, 2022.

While satay is usually grilled, KFC's rendition of the popular skewer dish isn't.

The Satay Crunch is chicken marinated in a turmeric glaze marinade, which KFC claims to be "reminiscent of the fried chicken that your favourite makciks serve", which is then breaded and fried till golden brown.

It is paired with satay sauce which is topped with crushed peanuts.

A la carte Satay Crunch (S$8.20)

 

Photo from KFC Singapore.

Two-piece Satay Crunch Meal (S$8.95)

Photo from KFC Singapore.

Two-piece Satay Crunch Box (S$10.95)

Photo from KFC Singapore.

Five-piece Satay Crunch Buddy Meal (S$20.95)

Photo from KFC Singapore.

Eight-piece Satay Crunch Family Feast (S$39.95)

Photo from KFC Singapore.

The Satay Crunch is a limited-time item that is available while stocks last.

Top image from KFC Singapore.

