Hougang coffeeshop stall selling S$1 smoked duck rice for opening promotion

Hua Zai Hong Kong-style Roasted Delight has arrived at yet another coffeeshop.

Located at Bgain Coffee House at Hougang Avenue 8, the new outlet is offering smoked duck rice at S$1 for its opening promotion.

When Mothership visited, a worker at the stall said that today (July 5) is its first day of operations.

The S$1 deal will last for at least five days (till July 9, by our count), he added.

The new stall drew a decent queue in the afternoon:

The menu appears to differ across different outlets, but Hua Zai generally offers a variety of roast meats, such as roasted pork and duck, as well as char siew and soya sauce chicken.

Previously, the stall has also held S$1 chicken rice promotions at its other outlets, including Serangoon, Sembawang, and Bukit Batok.

Hua Zai @ Bgain 681 Coffee House

Address: 681 Hougang Ave 8, #01-853, Singapore 530681

Opening Hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Top photo by Fiona Tan