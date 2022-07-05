Back

Hougang coffeeshop stall selling S$1 smoked duck rice for opening promotion

Mandy How | Fiona Tan | July 05, 2022, 05:58 PM

Hua Zai Hong Kong-style Roasted Delight has arrived at yet another coffeeshop.

Photo by Fiona Tan

Located at Bgain Coffee House at Hougang Avenue 8, the new outlet is offering smoked duck rice at S$1 for its opening promotion.

When Mothership visited, a worker at the stall said that today (July 5) is its first day of operations.

The S$1 deal will last for at least five days (till July 9, by our count), he added.

Photo by Fiona Tan

The new stall drew a decent queue in the afternoon:

Photo by Fiona Tan

Photo by Fiona Tan

The menu appears to differ across different outlets, but Hua Zai generally offers a variety of roast meats, such as roasted pork and duck, as well as char siew and soya sauce chicken.

Photo by Fiona Tan

Photo by Fiona Tan

Previously, the stall has also held S$1 chicken rice promotions at its other outlets, including Serangoon, Sembawang, and Bukit Batok.

Hua Zai @ Bgain 681 Coffee House

Address: 681 Hougang Ave 8, #01-853, Singapore 530681

Opening Hours: 10am to 10pm, daily

Top photo by Fiona Tan

