Hawker Chan's roast pork rice price 40% hike from S$5.80 to $8.10

No more Michelin star, no more most affordable Michelin starred food.

Belmont Lay | July 14, 2022, 04:12 PM

The price of roast pork rice from Liao Fan Hawker Chan's outlet at Plaza Singapura's Kopitiam food court has gone up from S$5.80 to S$8.10 -- a 40 per cent increase.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the customer who bought the dish was so shocked he went online to complain that the stall raised prices without informing customers, since it was quite a significant hike.

Sudden increase without notification

The customer, Liang Jianan, 40, said he buys food from the stall weekly.

Shocked by the abrupt increase in prices, he asked the stall's cashier repeatedly to confirm the 40 per cent price hike.

Liang said: "I checked and found that this rice dish is no different from what was served before, other than an extra half an egg now."

He added: "If I had known that the hike was so huge, I would have eaten at the hawker centre nearby."

A reporter visited Liao Fan Hawker Chan and found that prices of the food have gone up.

Signature soya sauce chicken rice went up from S$5.50 to S$6.80.

Char siew rice and pork ribs rice went up from S$5.50 to S$7.80.

A duo-meat platter went up from S$8 to S$12.

Price hike due to increase in everything

Liao Fan Hawker Chan's flagship store at Chinatown told Shin Min the price hike was due to increase in costs of cooking oil, pork, gas, water and electricity.

Takeaway boxes, which cost S$0.30 more now, have also seen an increase in costs too.

"We will adjust prices again when things are more stable," a spokesperson said.

An employee told Shin Min that customers have complained: "Customers would add on meat and vegetables previously, but now they only order the basic set meal."

Liao Fan Hawker Chan was awarded one Michelin Star in 2016.

It lost the star after five years.

It did not get back the star in 2022.

Top photo via Shin Min Daily News & the.fat.guide

