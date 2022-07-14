6% of S'pore Grab rides see passengers not at pick-up points within 3 minutes

Grab in Singapore is charging commuters a S$3 penalty for being more than 3 minutes late starting from July 18, a move that has been cheered by drivers and booed by passengers.

Previously, the penalty only kicked in when passengers were more than five minutes late.

Minority of instances where passengers are later than 3 minutes

However, as it always turns out, it appears to be a minority of instances that end up affecting the rest of the majority of users who do not make the driver wait for long.

Grab revealed that 94 per cent of its rides already see passengers at their pick-up points within 3 minutes of their drivers arriving, in response to queries from CNA.

This is taken to mean that the change from 5 minutes of waiting time to 3 minutes will not adversely impact users the majority of the time as they are early enough.

Grab added that the change will help drivers meet more demand in bookings and spend time on roads driving, instead of idling and waiting.

This in turn helps to save fuel, which has become more of a "pain point" for its drivers amid rising fuel costs.

Why drivers cheering change

CNA followed up on the issue by speaking to Grab drivers who feel the change is warranted as the previous 5-minute waiting time is too long.

Among the reasons cited were the fact that private hire vehicles cannot stop for even a short while longer at certain locations, such as shopping mall pick-up points, to wait for passengers to show up.

The driver ends up having to drive off and return to the spot, which takes time and uses fuel.

Passengers are also inclined to make full use of the 5-minute waiting time, by showing up at the tail-end of the 5-minute block, and treating it as an entitlement for using the Grab ride-hailing platform.

The 5-minute waiting time also has to be considered as part of a longer prep time that the passenger has to get ready and be present at the pick-up location.

This is calculated from the moment the passenger is waiting to be matched with a driver, on top of the driver having to take time to go to the pick-up location, plus the waiting time for the passenger to show up.

Moreover, a reduction of two minutes waiting time per trip adds up over many trips a day, given that thousands of rides are hailed on the platform daily, which in turn, frees up drivers to pick more passengers and avail their services to others -- potentially boosting supply and lowering costs.

Flip side: Users lament drivers who hit "Arrived" button early

On the flip side, passengers who use the platform have complained online since the announcement of the change was made that they have experienced drivers who notify passengers about arriving at the pick-up location when they have not.

"To complement this change, we are refining controls on the backend so driver-partners can only mark that they have arrived when they are at the pick-up point or very close to it," Grab told CNA.

Customers who want to appeal against the charges can do so by filling a report request via the in-app Help Centre, Grab said.

A Grab driver interviewed by CNA said he would refund the S$3 waiting penalty in cash if he knows the passenger is "genuinely not at fault due to GPS error" or the passenger is handling another passenger with a mobility aid and is slower.

Top photo via Grab Singapore Facebook