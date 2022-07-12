Elon Musk says Trump should 'sail into sunset' after ex-president's tirade against Tesla CEO

Elon Musk has hit back at former United States president Donald Trump after the latter trashed the Tesla CEO at a recent rally.

"You know he said the other day, 'I'd never voted for a Republican'. I said 'I didn't know that, he told me he voted for me'," said Trump on Jul. 10 according to the Daily Mail.

"So he's another bullsh*t artist."

"Not true"

On Twitter, Musk denied having told the former president of his vote.

"Not true," he wrote.

"I don't hate the man, but its time for Trump to hang up his hat and sail into the sunset," Musk said, in reply to a video from the rally of Trump criticising him.

When asked to explain his comments, Musk cited the Trump presidency as having "too much drama".

"Also, I think the legal maximum age for start of Presidential term should be 69," he added.

Last month, Musk had tweeted that he'd voted for a Republican candidate for the first time when casting his ballot in a special election in South Texas.

According to Bloomberg, the billionaire CEO of Space X and Tesla had also said he was leaning towards voting for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, if the Republican politician were to run for president in 2024.

Bloomberg described DeSantis as the "strongest potential competitor" to Trump for the Republican nomination.

Top image from Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images and via.