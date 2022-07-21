Woman buys doughnut from Dunkin' Donuts at AMK Hub, bites into glass shard, mouth bleeds

A woman bought a doughnut from the Dunkin' Donuts outlet in AMK Hub and ended up with a cut on the inside of her mouth after she chewed on a piece of glass supposedly embedded in the pastry.

Shocked by what she found and the subsequent response of the staff, she took to Facebook on July 20 to complain about her experience, which occurred earlier that day.

Bought doughnut, got glass shard

According to the woman, identified by AsiaOne as Thipjoy Napatsanan, 35, she bought a Double Choc Cake doughnut and bit into it, and got cut on the inside of the left side of her mouth.

She spat out the glass shard and walked back to the store "angrily".

The glass shard she removed from her food measured 1cm by 1.5cm.

Took a while for concern to be addressed

The staff then called the manager who was not around at that time.

Thipjoy noted in her complaint on Facebook that she could not understand what the staff were saying amongst themselves as they were speaking in Malay.

She waited for 10 minutes before the staff apologised and refunded her S$2.20, the cost of the doughnut.

Daughter also a doughnut fan

In her post, she also said her daughter buys the doughnut from the store daily after school, and wondered what would happen if she or another child ate it.

Thipjoy added: "Does anyone know where to complain? If swallowed and stuck in the intestine, who will be responsible for surgery?"

Went to doctor

AsiaOne reported that Thipjoy went to see a doctor as a precaution as the wound was bleeding and was prescribed medicinal mouthwash.

The woman claimed that the manager who spoke with her on the phone had "challenged" her.

It was as if the manager could "not believe" that a customer had been injured by a piece of glass found in the doughnut, Thipjoy claimed.

The manager allegedly even asked Thipjoy how serious the cut was and required the staff make Thipjoy open her mouth.

Emailed company operating Dunkin' Donuts

According to AsiaOne, Thipjoy corresponded with Sandy Yu, director of Golden Donuts, which operates the Dunkin' Donuts chain in Singapore.

Yu apologised to Thipjoy for making her wait to speak to the manager, who could only speak over the phone.

The director also addressed Thipjoy's concern that the staff spoke Malay during the incident.

Yu wrote it was "rude to do so" when Thipjoy did not understand the language.

However, Yu also clarified that the staff did not think Thipjoy was lying, and that they recgonised her as a frequent customer who has been pleasant.

Yu wrote that her team is "very concerned" as glass utensils are not present in their kitchen or stores, and will investigate.

"We are sorry that the object has injured you, and are relieved that it was not worse," Yu wrote.

Dunkin' Donuts also asked Thipjoy to send them a photo of the medical report and bill if she had sought medical attention.

Top photos via