Back

Man, 26, found dead on 2nd floor of The Florida condo in Hougang

The police do not suspect foul play based on their preliminary investigations.

Fiona Tan | July 14, 2022, 01:49 PM

Events

Citi Gourmet Pleasures

01 July 2022 - 31 August 2022

Across Singapore

A 26-year-old man was found dead in a condominium compound in Hougang on Jul. 13 morning.

Resident heard a loud sound at 4am

According to Stomp, the man was found lying motionless on the second level of Block 76 located within The Florida condominium's premises.

A condominium resident said he was asleep when a loud sound woke him up at around 4am on Jul. 13.

Describing the sound as a "loud impact", he added that he felt "strong vibrations" on the window of his apartment, which is on the eighth floor.

He went back to bed shortly after and woke up again at around 7am, when he saw a blood pooling around a body lying on the ground.

Stomp reported that a barefooted man could be seen lying on the ground in the photos that the resident took and submitted to them.

Pronounced dead at scene

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told Stomp they received a call for assistance at 76 Hougang Avenue 7 at 6:53am on Jul. 13.

Police officers found a 26-year-old man lying motionless upon arrival and paramedics pronounced the man dead at scene.

SPF said they do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations.

Investigations are ongoing.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Top image from Ah Teo/Google Maps 

Large police presence spotted at Peace Centre, man, 40, woman, 26, arrested for drug-related offences

Multiple officers and vehicles from the police, special operations command tactical unit and counter assault unit were spotted.

July 14, 2022, 12:25 PM

BA.5 variant reinfecting many with Covid-19 globally causing new waves

Why so many coming down with Covid-19 again.

July 14, 2022, 12:12 PM

'Welcome to hell': S'pore dog trainer uses metal bowl to bash fearful dog that had already retreated into a corner

The dog owner sent their furkid to a boarding facility, not hell.

July 14, 2022, 10:31 AM

Sri Lankan president said to flee to S'pore on July 14 after being forced into hiding by protesters

He said earlier that he would resign, but has yet to do so.

July 14, 2022, 03:58 AM

Police report made after NUS student held anti-death penalty sign at graduation ceremony

Police said they are looking into the report.

July 14, 2022, 02:17 AM

S'pore confirms 2nd local case of monkeypox

The fifth monkeypox case in Singapore.

July 14, 2022, 01:23 AM

S'pore reports 16,870 new Covid-19 cases on Jul. 13, nearly 3 times that of Jul. 12

This is nearly three times higher than the 5,979 cases reported on Jul. 12, a spike typically seen after a long weekend.

July 13, 2022, 10:31 PM

Upcoming S'pore concerts in 2022: Maroon 5, Jay Chou, SEVENTEEN & more

My wallet is empty, but my heart is happy.

July 13, 2022, 07:41 PM

Authorities in China violently clamp down on bank customers protesting & demanding deposits back

Those pushed and beaten included women and the elderly.

July 13, 2022, 06:29 PM

Bagpipes, lion dances & a 500-foot long electric sea dragon: What the first 2 NDPs were like

Not that much time, but they did it well nonetheless.

July 13, 2022, 06:28 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.