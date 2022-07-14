Man, 26, found dead on 2nd floor of The Florida condo in Hougang

A 26-year-old man was found dead in a condominium compound in Hougang on Jul. 13 morning.

Resident heard a loud sound at 4am

According to Stomp, the man was found lying motionless on the second level of Block 76 located within The Florida condominium's premises.

A condominium resident said he was asleep when a loud sound woke him up at around 4am on Jul. 13.

Describing the sound as a "loud impact", he added that he felt "strong vibrations" on the window of his apartment, which is on the eighth floor.

He went back to bed shortly after and woke up again at around 7am, when he saw a blood pooling around a body lying on the ground.

Stomp reported that a barefooted man could be seen lying on the ground in the photos that the resident took and submitted to them.

Pronounced dead at scene

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told Stomp they received a call for assistance at 76 Hougang Avenue 7 at 6:53am on Jul. 13.

Police officers found a 26-year-old man lying motionless upon arrival and paramedics pronounced the man dead at scene.

SPF said they do not suspect foul play based on preliminary investigations.

Investigations are ongoing.

Helplines

If you or someone you know are in mental distress, here are some hotlines you can call to seek help, advice, or just a listening ear:

SOS 24-hour Hotline: 1-767

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24 hours)

Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788 (for primary school-aged children)

Top image from Ah Teo/Google Maps