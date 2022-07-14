Back

CNB arrests S'porean man, 30, in Bedok North, who put up violent struggle, 22g of heroin, other drugs, weapons seized

He attacked officers with a pepper spray.

Belmont Lay | July 14, 2022, 04:31 PM

Officers from Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) arrested a 30-year-old Singaporean man for suspected drug trafficking offences on July 13, 2022.

A total of about 141g of heroin, 181g of "Ice", 11 "Ecstasy" tablets and 21 Erimin-5 tablets, with a total estimated street value of S$47,000, were seized during the operation.

Offensive weapons were also recovered.

The seizure of 141g of heroin and 181g of "Ice" can feed the addiction of about 170 abusers for a week.

What happened

On July 13 evening, CNB officers arrested the man in the vicinity of Bedok North Avenue 3.

The man put up a violent struggle to resist arrest, and attacked the officers with a pepper spray.

Officers responded with necessary force to subdue the man.

Two packets containing about 22g of heroin, five packets containing about 175g of "Ice", 11 "Ecstasy" tablets and 11 Erimin-5 tablets were recovered from the man, along with various drug paraphernalia.

Weapons including a knuckle duster, a "Karambit" knife and a pepper spray were also seized.

Knuckle duster, pepper spray, fake driving licence, and ‘Karambit’ knife, seized. Photo via CNB.

Hideouts

The man was later escorted to his hideout in a private residential enclave in the vicinity of Siglap Road, where about 119g of heroin, 6g of "Ice" and another "Karambit" knife were further recovered.

Packets of "Ice", heroin and various drug paraphernalia seized. Photo via CNB.

Packets of "Ice", heroin and various drug paraphernalia seized. Photo via CNB.

The man was also escorted to a hideout in the vicinity of Yishun Avenue 11, where another ten Erimin-5 tablets were recovered.

Penalty

Aaron Tang, director of the intelligence division, said of the operation: “Motivated by greed, drug syndicates and traffickers will often stop at nothing to capitalise on the addiction of drug abusers, or evade arrests from the authorities."

"Our officers have worked hard to keep our streets safe from drugs, even amidst dangerous or challenging situations where drug offenders may resort to the use of weapons and turn abusive or violent."

It is an offence for a person, on his or her own behalf, or on behalf of any other person, whether or not that other person is in Singapore, to traffic in a controlled drug, offer to traffic in a controlled drug, or to do or offer to do any act preparatory to or for the purpose of trafficking in a controlled drug.

If a person is found guilty of trafficking more than 15g of diamorphine, he or she may face the mandatory death penalty.

Investigations into the suspect’s drug activities are ongoing.

The suspect has also been referred to the Singapore Police Force for investigations into the possession of scheduled weapons and using criminal force against a public servant.

All media via CNB

