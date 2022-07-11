Lone tyre seen rolling down highway in S’pore, apparently came off car driving on PIE

A TikTok user in Singapore shared a video of a driver carrying on with his drive despite one of his car's tyres dislodging while driving on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

The user, @kipsicles, added that the person at the wheel of the car she was in "honked (at) him like 15 times". However, she was unsure if the other driver noticed.

Driver apparently oblivious to their attempts to alert him to what happened

After seeing the black Lexus' tyre roll past them on the expressway, @kipsicles shared that they tried to alert the driver by waving and honking while driving next to his car.

She noted that he "didn't notice (or) turn" around to look at them despite their best efforts.

The TikTok user also told a commenter that they did not attempt to pull up in front of the black Lexus as it "would put (herself) & my family in danger".

There were also commenters who were impressed at how the driver was able to continue driving despite being one wheel down:

What to do if your car tyre comes off while driving

So, what should you do if you're one tyre down while on the road?

According to this driver training website, the most important thing to note is not to slam on the brakes as your car could end up spinning.

In short, @kipsicles' decision not to go in front of the car was likely the right one, as doing so might have caused the other driver to hit the brakes.

Instead, the site says that you should take your foot off the accelerator and wait until the car is slow enough for you to bring it to a stop by braking lightly -- you should also steer your car to a safe place, such as the side of the road, where you will not be in danger of being hit by oncoming traffic.

