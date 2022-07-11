Back

Lone tyre seen rolling down highway in S’pore, apparently came off car driving on PIE

The person who shared the video said that they honked "like 15 times" in an attempt to alert the driver.

Lee Wei Lin | July 11, 2022, 01:16 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

A TikTok user in Singapore shared a video of a driver carrying on with his drive despite one of his car's tyres dislodging while driving on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

Video from @kipsicles on TikTok

The user, @kipsicles, added that the person at the wheel of the car she was in "honked (at) him like 15 times". However, she was unsure if the other driver noticed.

Driver apparently oblivious to their attempts to alert him to what happened

After seeing the black Lexus' tyre roll past them on the expressway, @kipsicles shared that they tried to alert the driver by waving and honking while driving next to his car.

Screenshot from @kipsicles on TikTok

She noted that he "didn't notice (or) turn" around to look at them despite their best efforts.

The TikTok user also told a commenter that they did not attempt to pull up in front of the black Lexus as it "would put (herself) & my family in danger".

There were also commenters who were impressed at how the driver was able to continue driving despite being one wheel down:

What to do if your car tyre comes off while driving

So, what should you do if you're one tyre down while on the road?

According to this driver training website, the most important thing to note is not to slam on the brakes as your car could end up spinning.

In short, @kipsicles' decision not to go in front of the car was likely the right one, as doing so might have caused the other driver to hit the brakes.

Instead, the site says that you should take your foot off the accelerator and wait until the car is slow enough for you to bring it to a stop by braking lightly -- you should also steer your car to a safe place, such as the side of the road, where you will not be in danger of being hit by oncoming traffic.

Somewhat related articles

Congratulations on making it to the end of this article. According to our data, only one in seven readers actually make it all the way until the end. That makes you different. The sort who likes to consume such content. And possibly create your own. For us. The type of content to get more of our readers to stick till the end. Want to write for us? Check this out.

Top screenshots from @kipsicles on TikTok

S'pore MPs warn about photoshopped images promoting 'Sugar Friends Tea' product

A website that can be accessed through searches for "sugar friends tea" makes dubious claims about the product's ability to "cure diabetes".

July 11, 2022, 12:12 PM

New dashcam footage shows origin story of licence plate-plucking woman at Tuas Second Link

Lead up.

July 11, 2022, 11:44 AM

Nara police chief personally takes responsibility for Abe's assassination

He apologised during a press conference.

July 11, 2022, 05:49 AM

Johor resort denies being haunted, threatens legal action against those spreading 'fake news'

Hmm.

July 10, 2022, 11:39 PM

S'poreans can sign in Book of Condolence for Shinzo Abe at Nassim Rd on July 12 & 13, 2022

It will be accessible between 10am and 5pm each day.

July 10, 2022, 07:06 PM

Parents in S'pore raising S$1.5 million for growth-stimulating drug after baby diagnosed with dwarfism

Those with dwarfism have short statures and experience disproportionate growth, among other medical complications.

July 10, 2022, 06:31 PM

S$2,000 fine for man who scratched Tesla car at Clementi after being 'annoyed' at the way it was driven

Caught in 4k.

July 10, 2022, 04:21 PM

M'sian police investigating case of licence plate-plucking by woman at Tuas Second Link

It has been classified as a case of mischief.

July 10, 2022, 03:43 PM

Free Mr. Softee ice cream, Banana Latte or Banana Milk at 7-Eleven S'pore with any purchase till July 12, 2022

Sweet.

July 10, 2022, 03:37 PM

Sri Lankan riot: Protesters set PM's house on fire & swim in president's private pool

The president is resigning, while the PM has offered to resign.

July 10, 2022, 12:41 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.